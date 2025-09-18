‘Polokwane mayor, manager must undergo lifestyle audits following hawks raid’

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called for the embattled Polokwane mayor, John Mpe, to undergo a lifestyle audit. This call comes after a raid conducted by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) at the offices of the Polokwane Municipality.

The party said the raid was a necessary step in tackling allegations of large-scale corruption.

The DA’s finance spokesperson in Polokwane, Jacques Joubert, said the mayor and all senior officials need to declare their gift registers since assuming office and to undergo full lifestyle audits.

Threats of a motion in council

Joubert warned that if a special council meeting is not called within seven days to address the issue, the DA will table a motion in council.

“The people of Polokwane deserve a municipality free of corruption and governed with integrity. The DA will not rest until these allegations are properly investigated and those found guilty face the full consequences of the law,” Joubert said.

He said a whistle-blower had, less than two months ago, raised serious concerns over a list of 28 tenders worth more than R724-million. All allegedly linked to senior municipal officials.

“The spreadsheet contained bid numbers and contract values, most of which were awarded during 2022 and 2023. It suggests serious impropriety involving the Executive Mayor, John Mpe, and the Municipal Manager, Thuso Nemugumoni,” Joubert said.

He added that the document also indicated that some tenders were awarded to foreign-owned companies, while others allegedly involved entities linked to the mayor, the municipal manager, her partner, and close associates.

Full forensic investigation

“In light of what the president said at the ANC ‘roll call’ event on Monday, we challenge the ANC-led administration to put words into action by initiating a full forensic investigation to determine the credibility of these alleged links,” said Joubert.

Also applauding the Hawks’ intervention was the Concerned Citizens of Polokwane (CCP). The group described themselves as the first to “blow the whistle” on the matter.

CCP leader Phasoane Mphahlele said the civic movement submitted a memorandum of demands to the Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba, the NPA in Limpopo, and the Polokwane Municipality on August 13 and subsequently opened a case with the SAPS Polokwane.

“Our information raised serious questions about tenders amounting to more than R724-million linked to the executive mayor and the municipal manager. Several of these tenders were awarded to Zimbabwean-owned companies allegedly linked to the municipal manager, her boyfriend, and close associates,” alleged Mphahlele.

The CCP has also demanded lifestyle audits, declarations of gift registers, and verification of educational qualifications of senior municipal officials.

Call for mayor’s resignation

“We reiterate our call for the resignations of both the executive mayor and the municipal manager. The people of Polokwane deserve a corruption-free municipality that can truly serve and empower its residents,” Mphahlele added.

He emphasised that the CCP is a civic movement committed to uniting residents across political, social, and cultural lines, with a focus on accountability, service delivery, and community empowerment.

“The CCP proudly supports the Hawks’ raids and investigations and hopes that the full might of the law will prevail,” Mphahlele concluded.

