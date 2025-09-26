Premier Lazarus Mokgosi wants strict vetting of public service officials, professionals

The North West government is tightening its grip on ethical standards within the public sector by implementing stringent vetting and clearance measures for senior managers.

According to Premier Lazarus Mokgosi, this move comes as part of a broader initiative to professionalise the public service. To also restore public trust, and root out corruption that has marred service delivery in recent years.

As South Africa commemorates Public Service Month, Mokgosi has announced a series of decisive reforms. These are aimed at re-establishing the credibility and effectiveness of the provincial administration.

Speaking at the recent launch of Integrated Public Service Month, Mokgosi drew parallels with Ayi Kwei Armah’s novel, The Beautyful Ones Are Not Yet Born, highlighting the enduring struggle against greed and corruption in public institutions.

Renewed focus on professionalism

“Public servants of high ethical standards are the backbone of our province,” Mokgosi said. “But we must be vigilant against the decay and moral compromise that can take root when accountability is lacking.”

Central to the province’s renewed focus on professionalisation is the strict vetting of all accounting officers and senior managers. This process, Mokgosi revealed, is now mandatory before any new appointments at the senior management level can be finalised.

The premier confirmed that no individual will assume a leadership position without formal clearance from national security services or an equivalent security structure. This measure will soon extend to all supply chain functionaries.

“This is not negotiable,” Mokgosi stressed.

“We expect to complete this process by the end of the year. This as part of our ongoing efforts to deter malfeasance in our departments.”

The vetting process is designed to ensure that only individuals of integrity, with clean records and the required expertise, are entrusted with the management of public resources. He said that by raising the bar for entry into senior positions, the provincial administration aims to curb instances of corruption and poor performance, which have plagued local governments across the country.

Framework on capable, ethical state

Mokgosi said the move towards professionalisation is not occurring in a vacuum. It was anchored in Priority 3 of the Medium Term Development Plan — a framework focused on building a capable, ethical, and developmental state. The plan emphasises the need for a public service staffed by responsive, skilled, and meritocratic professionals capable of driving the province’s developmental objectives.

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently echoed this sentiment. The public sector’s effectiveness depends not on its size but on the quality and commitment of its personnel, he said.

“What we need is a fit-for-purpose public service with suitable skills. A professional ethic, and a commitment to serving the people,” Ramaphosa said in his newsletter.

Mokgosi concurs, advocating for a service “diverse in skills, qualifications, and capabilities”. But also united by a shared ethical standard and a dedication to the public good.

North West, like many other provinces, has faced persistent challenges related to service delivery, corruption, and declining public trust. According to Mokgosi, the state of local governance remains an area of particular concern. Interruptions in essential services such as water, electricity, sanitation, and road infrastructure are impacting citizens daily.

Interventions bringing hope

“Twenty-nine years into our democracy, we must not relent in our advocacy for a local government that serves its people selflessly, with dignity and respect,” he said. He acknowledged that recent provincial audit outcomes provide a sliver of hope amid ongoing challenges.

To address these issues, a series of intervention measures will be rolled out until the end of the financial year. These are aimed at ensuring value for money and attending to the needs of communities, said Mokgosi.

“Through implementation of Phase 5 of Thuntsha Lerole, we have demonstrated that, together, we can find lasting solutions to challenges such as overcrowded schools, water shortages, poor roads, and social ills like teenage pregnancy and drug abuse.”

Mokgosi insists that a capable and ethical public service is not just an aspiration. It is but a necessity for socio-economic development in the province.

