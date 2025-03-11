Premier Letsoha-Mathae drops axe on public works HOD

The war between the Free State premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae and the head of department (HOD) in the province’s department of public works, Mosa Masimene, has reached a boiling point.

This comes after Letsoha-Mathae suspended Masimene from her top position over allegations emanating from the Public Service Commission (PSC).

The suspension is effective from February 26, said Letsoha-Mathae in a statement released last week.

Masimene’s suspension is a result of the investigations conducted by the PSC over claims that the HoD had seconded the transfer of director, Madillo Tshehle, from the department of social development to human settlements.

Tshehle was transferred to human settlements to act as a director of finance and budget management. Her term in the office ended on July 31, 2023.

However, she continued working in the department and kept getting paid her salary by social development from August 2023 until January 2024.

Salary paid by social development

This resulted in one former employee of human settlement, James Soko, approaching PSC and lodging a complaint stating that Tshehle’s secondment was irregular and requesting the commission to investigate.

Initially, Tshehle was first appointed to act in the position by the former MEC of human settlements, Mxolisi Dukwana, on November 23, 2022, until January 31, 2023; thereafter, her secondment was extended from February 1, 2023, until July 31, 2023.

In her secondment, as she was transferred from social development to human settlement, Tshehle’s salary was paid by the department of social development, which is a norm when transfers are made between departments.

In its investigation report that was released by the PSC on November 7, the commission stated that Masimene had indicated that she had no powers vested in her regarding the secondment of staff, as her former boss, Ketso “Toto” Makume, had stripped her powers in that regard.

The PSC said that at the time of the continued stay of Tshehle at the FHSDS, Makume had withdrawn HR delegations from Masimene, and this was done through a letter dated June 28, 2023.

The commission stated that Makume had the authority to approve the extension of the secondment of Tshehle from August 1, 2023.

However, it said that as there was no approval made by the MEC, the HOD has acted swiftly to reconsider the stay of Tshehle at the department beyond her secondment period.

Bringing department into disrepute

In the suspension letter, which we have seen, Letsoha-Mathae accused Masimene of bringing the provincial government into disrepute.

“Due to the nature of the allegations made, I have resolved to institute investigations to, inter alia, investigate such allegations.

“In light of the above and taking into account the seriousness of the allegations made against you, I am placing you in precautionary suspension with immediate effect, pending the finalisation of the internal investigation process,” said Letsoha-Mathae in the letter.

Sunday World understands that the ANC’s provincial executive committee called Letsoha-Mathae to order regarding the suspension of Masimene; however, it is said that she told the party leadership that she was not going to listen to them as she was the boss in government.

On Wednesday, Letsoha-Mathae released a statement saying that she had suspended Masimene and replaced her with Phahlo, who was never suspended despite his role in the Tshehle saga.

In her response to the PSC, Masimene said that both Makume and the MEC for social development, Motshidisi Koloi, as well as herself and the HOD of social development, Tumelo Phahlo, had agreed on the extended secondment of Tshehle, but that was not put in writing.

The PSC said that if the secondment extension of Tshehle was not in writing, basically there was no valid secondment agreement.

Report is biased

The PSC said that Masimene should have realised that the secondment she had initiated was nearing its end and that she should have then started a process for extended secondment beyond July 31, 2023.

“The HoD did not do this; instead, Ms Tshehle was kept at the department without approved secondment.

“The HoD was aware of Ms Tshehle’s continued stay at the FSDHS [human settlements] from 1 August 2023 without approval but did not initiate a process to regularize her continued stay or facilitate her return to FSDSD [social development],” said the PSC.

On Thursday, a source close to Masimene told Sunday World that the author of the PSC report was biased.

The source further alleged that the report was inaccurate, adding that they did not understand why Masimene was “the only one being targeted” by the report.

“There are other officials who are involved in this whole thing, such as MEC Makume and Phahlo, but they are not being taken to task,” said the source.

In her response to the PSC report, Masimene wrote to Letsoha-Mathae and the PSC on January 30, stating that it was unfair and unwarranted for the premier to subject her to disciplinary action while her intentions were in the best interest of protecting the department from risk and financial collapse, which were averted by the presence of Tshehle.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content