Premier Mandla Ndlovu fires MECs Cathy Dlamini and Makhosazana Masilela

Premier Mandla Ndlovu of Mpumalanga has taken a drastic step by dismissing two members of the executive council, a move reminiscent of his late predecessor, David “DD” Mabuza.

Education MEC Cathy Dlamini and economic development and tourism MEC Makhosazana Masilela were ousted on Monday morning, just a day after Ndlovu announced an urgent media briefing to deal with “challenges confronting the province”.

The reshuffle comes in the shadow of Mabuza’s state funeral in Mbombela, where the former premier’s legacy of fearless governance resurfaced prominently.

Delivering the blow, Ndlovu said: “As the executive authority, I have a duty to act in the best interest of good governance, efficient service delivery, and public trust.”

He framed the reshuffle as a corrective step after performance reviews across departments.

“We have made several assessments in all our departments and realised that we need to make certain changes aimed at strengthening the work of government.”

Lindi Lettie Masina, who held the position of speaker of the provincial legislature, was promoted to MEC for education.

Matric class of 2025

Ndlovu set her goals, instructing her to achieve a “90% pass rate for the matric class of 2025” and enhance the engagement and performance of math and science learners.

“You were the speaker of the legislature, and we always complained that we were not given an opportunity to do our work because every day you wanted us to come and account,” said Ndlovu after Masina was sworn in.

“You were doing your job. We hope that you are not going to join us and complain. Wait until you are in the executive. It is then that you will realise that governing is not easy.”

Masina is also expected to fast-track the eLearning strategy by introducing tablet distribution from 2026 and ensure teaching starts on day one of the next school term.

Jester Sidell, a former Mbombela mayor and sitting member of the provincial legislature, has been promoted to be the political head of the economic development and tourism portfolio.

She inherits a high-stakes portfolio with directives to ignite tourism, investment, and industrial growth.

“You are appointed today, honourable Sidell. People who are unemployed want an opportunity to be employed tomorrow,” Ndlovu said.

Among her targets are feasibility studies for the Mariepskop Mountain Cable Car and Hazyview Water Wave; operationalising the Nkomazi Special Economic Zone; and reviewing the province’s economic blueprint.

Sidell is also expected to drive small business development, product offerings in nature reserves, and the rollout of industrial parks.

MECs swap departments

In a lateral move, Khethiwe Moeketsi and Nompumelelo Hlophe swapped departments.

Moeketsi now oversees agriculture, rural development, and land and environmental affairs, while Hlophe takes over social development.

Moeketsi must boost primary production by giving farmers access to land, infrastructure, inputs, and markets — while pushing agroprocessing to grow rural enterprises.

Hlophe will focus on social assistance coverage, vulnerable children, care for older people, gender-based violence victim support, and rehabilitation services for substance abuse.

“The rest of the positions will remain the same,” Ndlovu said, thanking Dlamini and Masilela “for their services rendered to the people of Mpumalanga” and wishing the new appointees success.

“I believe these changes will help us achieve inclusive growth, reduce poverty, and build a capable, ethical, and developmental state,” said the premier.

Loyalty to Mabuza

Ndlovu’s cabinet reshuffle has cemented him as a man in charge of his administration.

His move echoed that of the late Mabuza, who ruled with calculated authority, demanding that municipal managers and departmental heads pre-sign resignation letters.

When they slipped up — or slipped out of favour — Mabuza would date them, sign them, and release a media statement accepting their “resignation”.

It was not always about service delivery either. Loyalty to Mabuza — nicknamed Nkulunkulu for his godlike control over appointments — often mattered more than competence.

His cabinet reshuffles were swift, brutal, and often politically loaded.

