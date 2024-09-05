Premier Ndlovu reshuffles Mpumalanga provincial cabinet

Mpumalanga premier Mandla Ndlovu has reshuffled his cabinet barely four months since taking office.

Ndlovu cited gender imbalance as the main reason for appointing Leah Mabuza as the new MEC for culture, sports, and recreation, following the resignation of Fidel Mlombo.

Mabuza’s appointment, according to Ndlovu, brings gender equity to the executive council, with the reshuffle now giving women a stronger presence.

The provincial cabinet now comprises five men and six women.

“The new MEC is not only appointed as a woman but as a person who grew up in the organisation,” said Ndlovu.

Mabuza is a seasoned politician who has held senior roles in both Nkangala district and Emalahleni local municipality.

In July, she tendered her resignation as the mayor of Emalahleni local municipality. This came after she was sworn in as the new member of the provincial legislature on July 2.

Compliance with party protocols

According to a statement from the Emalahleni municipality: “Mabuza’s resignation was necessary due to her position on the ANC party list, which required her to step down as mayor of Emalahleni in order to assume her new role as a member of the Mpumalanga provincial legislature.”

This decision ensures compliance with party protocols, facilitates a smooth transition of leadership responsibilities, and reflects her dedication to public service and the need to prioritise her responsibilities in the legislature.

In her new position, Mabuza is expected to boost efforts in promoting sports and the creative industry in the province.

She is also tasked with ensuring the success of the international rugby match between South Africa and Argentina at Mbombela Stadium later in September.

Ndlovu also took a moment to applaud Mlombo, who has now been redeployed to the provincial legislature as a member.

“Mr Mlombo had an understanding of the department despite a short stint. We commend him for his sterling performance in the few months he held the position,” said Ndlovu.

