Premier Panyaza Lesufi calls for police probe as G20 infrastructure is vandalised

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has called on law enforcement to intervene amid a wave of alarming infrastructure and signage vandalism in Johannesburg ahead of the G20 Leaders’ Summit next weekend.

This includes damage to the newly installed G20 Summit signage near Nasrec and damage to streetlights and traffic signals along the R55 route.

Lesufi said law enforcement agencies have been directed to conduct a thorough investigation on the matter.

“We will identify, apprehend, and fully prosecute the perpetrators of this sabotage to the full extent of the law,” said Lesufi.

The deliberate destruction of such infrastructure is considered an offense under the Criminal Matters Amendment Act of 2015, and it has been emphasised that those convicted of this offense may face up to 30 years in prison.

The courts will presume those in possession of the stolen material guilty and require them to prove their innocence.

Deliberate campaign of sabotage

Gauteng government spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the acts appear coordinated, malicious, and aimed at undermining South Africa as it prepares to host world leaders.

“This is not petty crime, but it’s a deliberate and malicious campaign of sabotage, designed to undermine and tarnish the image of our province and country as we prepare to welcome global leaders.

“These inexcusable and vindictive actions are aligned and designed to consolidate the work of smear merchants who are promoting outlandish conspiracy theories and a certain negative narrative about the country.

“The provincial government views this criminality in a serious light and will respond accordingly,” said Mhlanga.

He said Gauteng is prepared to host the highly anticipated landmark event and is committed to ensuring a safe and secure G20 Summit.

“We will not allow the desperate actions of a few to jeopardise this critical national opportunity.

“Our message is clear: there will be zero tolerance for any disruption or sabotaging of the G20 Summit, and any attempts will be met with a swift, decisive response,” said Mhlanga.

