President Cyril Ramaphosa extends Madlanga commission of inquiry term

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended the Madlanga commission of inquiry’s term of office.

Ramaphosa made the announcement in a media statement released on Monday, March 9, saying he has amended the period in which the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System arising from specific allegations by Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi on 6 July 2025 must complete its work and submit its final report.

“Accordingly, the commission shall submit a second interim report by 29 May 2026 and a final report on the completion of the inquiry on 31 August 2026.

“This extension was granted at the request of the commission due to the number of persons who must still appear,” he said.

Ramaphosa appointed the commission of inquiry on July 21 2025, appointing retired justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga chairperson of the inquiry, while Advocates Sesi Baloyi SC and Sandile Khumalo SC were appointed as members of the commission.

Though the commission submitted its first interim report to the president on December 17 2025 and resumed its activities in January, the report is yet to be made public.

“In its interim report, the commission referred a number of matters for immediate criminal investigation and urgent decisions on prosecution, as well as recommendations on the employment status and recommended suspension of individuals,” Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya said.

