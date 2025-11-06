President Cyril Ramaphosa not stepping down, says special envoy Bejani Chauke

Bejani Chauke, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s special envoy, has called out as untrue and unfounded rumours that Ramaphosa intends to resign soon after the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

Chauke said the rumours are disturbing and aimed at undermining preparations for the summit later in November. The summit will be the first ever to be hosted in Africa.

“There is a disturbing and unfounded rumour that President Ramaphosa will be stepping down shortly after the G20 Heads of State Summit in Johannesburg,” Chauke said.

“This rumour is devoid of truth and aims to cast aspersions on the successful build-up of the first-ever G20 Summit on the African continent, with the sustainability and solidarity theme.”

Renewal and accountability

He said Ramaphosa’s international track record, undergirded by a national mandate to govern, is unquestionable, and reminded the public that the constitution allows a president to serve two terms.

Chauke stressed that Ramaphosa continues to lead the government of national unity with a focus on renewal and accountability.

He stated that efforts to unite South Africans, combat corruption, and strengthen independent institutions have defined Ramaphosa’s leadership.

“Since assuming office, the president’s steadfast mission has been to lead the fight for clean government and to reverse corruption and malfeasance.

“President Ramaphosa’s political mandate stretches beyond party political interests. It is a mandate from the people of South Africa, from parties that represent more than 60% of the votes,” he added.

Focus on development agenda

Further addressing the speculation about Ramaphosa’s early resignation, Chauke said any change would depend on the will of parliament, not rumours.

“If there is a moment the president may consider shortening the term he has been mandated to complete, it will be when the parties represented in parliament decide.”

He also reaffirmed that Ramaphosa remains focused on hosting the G20 leaders and promoting Africa’s development agenda.

“It should be stated unequivocally that the president of South Africa is not resigning. The administration remains stable and focused on delivering for the people of South Africa, our alliance, and our economic partners,” he said.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya and ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri have not responded to a request to comment by the time of publication.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content