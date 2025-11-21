President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomes R302bn energy boost for Africa

Scaling Up Renewables in Africa, delegates have pledged €15.1-billion (R302-billion) investment into renewable energy across Africa since last November.

The commitments announced are also expected to generate 27Gigawatts of clean power, bringing renewable energy to 17.5 million households.

This announcement was made at the Global Citizen NOW event at the Sandton Convention Centre on the eve of the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has announced an additional €7-billion.

Grateful for the amazing numbers

“This afternoon we saw governments, private sector partners coming together behind our common goal. We’ve had some amazing numbers. And I want to thank all governments, all business leaders, all financial institutions for their campaign,” said Von der Leyen.

“I promised that Europe will make a new pledge for this campaign. And, I am delighted to pledge on behalf of team Europe an additional €7-billion for renewables in Africa. This is Europe standing with you now and in the future,” said Van der Leyen.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has praised major new commitments to expand renewable energy across Africa. He said they show strong support for the G20 theme of “Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability”.

Ramaphosa said the pledges announced were significant and aligned with South Africa’s own push for clean energy. He said South Africa remains committed to a fair and inclusive transition away from fossil fuels.

“South Africa remains firmly committed to a just energy transition. One… that supports workers, uplifts communities and strengthens local economies. And which ensure that young people and entrepreneurs are central participants in building a new energy future.

“Our Just Energy Transition Investment Plan and the South African Renewable Energy Masterplan continue to guide our efforts,” said Ramaphosa.

Over 17Gigawatts of renewable energy

South Africa currently has more than 17 Gigawatts of renewable energy installed. Ramaphosa said the goal is to grow this to 45 gigawatts by 2035. This will make clean energy a major part of the national electricity supply.

He added that new projects must be built using “local skills, local manufacturing and local innovation.”

Ramaphosa said expanding renewable energy across Africa is vital for shared economic growth. But he warned that promises alone are not enough. He called for cooperation and long-term commitment. This work will need discipline, partnership and an unwavering commitment to action, he said.

“As we scale renewable energy across our continent, African ownership must be at the heart of this revolution,” said Ramaphosa.

He described the shift to clean energy not only as a technical change, but as a broader transformation of African economies and futures. He called it “a transformation of our economies, our capabilities and our collective future.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content