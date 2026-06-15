President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office slams misinformation on migration deaths

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office has issued a stern caution against the spread of misinformation regarding recent incidents involving foreign nationals in South Africa, saying inaccurate reporting risks distorting a complex and sensitive issue.

In a statement released on Monday, the government expressed deep regret over the loss of life, extending condolences to the affected families and communities.

‘A life lost one too many’

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said one life lost was one too many.

Authorities moved to clarify confusion surrounding the deaths of Ethiopian nationals, disputing claims reportedly attributed to the World Health Organisation (WHO). The government said the incidents were not linked to migration dynamics as previously suggested but were instead connected to organised crime.

“The events that led to the deaths of these Ethiopian nationals fall within the realm of organised crime and are currently under investigation by law enforcement agencies,” said Magwenya.

To address the discrepancies, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation will engage the WHO to ensure that information in circulation is accurate and reflects the facts on the ground.

Magwenya also noted that a separate case involving Mozambican nationals remains under active investigation by the South African Police Service, with no definitive conclusions yet reached.

‘Enforcement must be left to authorities’

President Cyril Ramaphosa, together with the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Migration, reiterated that only authorised law enforcement agencies are empowered to deal with migration-related enforcement.

The warning comes amid heightened tensions and growing public concern around undocumented migrants in the country, with officials urging caution against speculation and misinformation.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has urged Parliament to act decisively to prevent a surge in xenophobic violence, calling for an urgent joint sitting of key security cluster committees.