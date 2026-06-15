President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office slams misinformation on migration deaths

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office has issued a stern caution against the spread of misinformation regarding recent incidents involving foreign nationals in South Africa, saying inaccurate reporting risks distorting a complex and sensitive issue.
In a statement released on Monday, the government expressed deep regret over the loss of life, extending condolences to the affected families and communities.
‘A life lost one too many’
Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said one life lost was one too many.
Authorities moved to clarify confusion surrounding the deaths of Ethiopian nationals, disputing claims reportedly attributed to the World Health Organisation (WHO). The government said the incidents were not linked to migration dynamics as previously suggested but were instead connected to organised crime.
“The events that led to the deaths of these Ethiopian nationals fall within the realm of organised crime and are currently under investigation by law enforcement agencies,” said Magwenya.
To address the discrepancies, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation will engage the WHO to ensure that information in circulation is accurate and reflects the facts on the ground.
Magwenya also noted that a separate case involving Mozambican nationals remains under active investigation by the South African Police Service, with no definitive conclusions yet reached.
‘Enforcement must be left to authorities’
President Cyril Ramaphosa, together with the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Migration, reiterated that only authorised law enforcement agencies are empowered to deal with migration-related enforcement.
The warning comes amid heightened tensions and growing public concern around undocumented migrants in the country, with officials urging caution against speculation and misinformation.
Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has urged Parliament to act decisively to prevent a surge in xenophobic violence, calling for an urgent joint sitting of key security cluster committees.
In a statement issued on Monday, DA Chief Whip Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach said the party had formally written to the ANC Chief Whip requesting that multiple parliamentary committees convene to address what it describes as a growing and dangerous situation across the country.
The DA’s call comes amid increasing reports of attacks on undocumented foreign nationals, with families reportedly fleeing their homes and businesses being targeted. The party also raised concern over rising tensions linked to a self-imposed June 30 deadline by activist groups demanding the removal of undocumented foreign nationals.
“It is clear that people across South Africa are scared, while an unaccountable organisation sows fear, hatred and division, and government is doing very little to crack down on it, or arrest the instigators,” Breytenbach said.
Parly urged to act
While acknowledging that government statements on the issue have been measured, the DA argued that Parliament has a duty to take a stronger and more proactive stance.
“We cannot allow entities to set societal ‘deadlines’ based on threats of violence and criminality. That is a dangerous slippery slope,” she warned.
The DA is proposing that committees responsible for Police, Defence, Home Affairs, State Security, Justice and Constitutional Development, as well as International Relations and Correctional Services, urgently meet to assess the threat and coordinate a comprehensive response.
The party said the situation requires collaboration across the government of national unity, extending an invitation to all political partners, including the ANC, to work together on practical solutions.
These include addressing illegal immigration, strengthening border management and restoring public confidence in law enforcement agencies.
‘Early warning signs’
Breytenbach also cautioned that early warning signs of potential violence are already visible and urged authorities not to repeat past failures.
“The South African Police Service cannot afford to repeat the mistakes of the past. Government must act decisively before lives are lost,” she said.
The DA stressed that Parliament, as the legislative authority, has a responsibility to protect communities while upholding the rule of law.
The party warned that without a clear and coordinated plan, South Africa risks further instability and damage to its social fabric.
The call adds pressure on government to respond swiftly as tensions over migration continue to rise across the country.
- President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office has issued a stern caution against the spread of misinformation regarding recent incidents involving foreign nationals in South Africa, saying inaccurate reporting risks distorting a complex and sensitive issue.
- In a statement released on Monday, the government expressed deep regret over the loss of life, extending condolences to the affected families and communities.
- ‘A life lost one too many’ Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said one life lost was one too many.
- Authorities moved to clarify confusion surrounding the deaths of Ethiopian nationals, disputing claims reportedly attributed to the World Health Organisation (WHO).
- The government said the incidents were not linked to migration dynamics as previously suggested but were instead connected to organised crime.