Pressure mounts to shut down Idac

A campaign to force the disbandment of the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) anti-corruption unit has reached the desk of Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, whose office recently received a report on the work of the specialised directorate established to pursue some of the country’s most sensitive corruption investigations.

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