Pretoria firm on diplomacy as US moves to sanction ANC politicians, impose tariffs

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) is insistent on diplomacy after the US House Foreign Affairs Committee resolved to send to the full House of Representatives a bill targeting to sanction individual ANC leaders.

The bill that split the committee, with 34 members voting for it while 16 rejected it outright, is evidently unpopular and has been slammed by various prominent people within the US.

This comes while crippling 30% tariffs on South African exports imposed by US are set to take effect on August 1.

Dirco, which is cautious about interfering in US legislative politics that are not finalised, is firmly committed to its quiet diplomacy approach in efforts to salvage the deteriorating diplomatic relations between Pretoria and Washington.

SA blames ‘non-state’ actors

Asked why the US was persistent on the offensive against South Africa, Drico spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said Pretoria was convinced that this was largely influenced by “non-state actors” hellbent on distorting South Africa’s foreign policy positions.

“Various non-state actors have consistently sought to influence South Africa’s independent foreign policy positions. These efforts often involve attempts to misrepresent our principles and actions,” Phiri told Sunday World.

“South Africa, as a sovereign nation, firmly upholds its right to determine its foreign policy. This… based on its national interests and adherence to international law, free from external coercion. We will not give up on diplomacy.”

It is rumoured that among other ANC bigwigs on the firing line include President Cyril Ramaphosa, ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane, former Dirco minister Naledi Pandor, former ambassador to Washington Ebrahim Rassool.

The ANC has been firm on its foreign policy posture to stand with Palestine. The latter is under siege from the murderous regime of Israel.

Israel-Palestine war

One of the most powerful symbolic gestures in this regard was one ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting where all present, led by Ramaphosa from the front, were clad in Palestinian scarfs, sending a strong message to the world.

Ramaphosa has been steadfast in communicating the ANC and South Africa’s position in this regard, as has Mokonyane.

Mantashe has been speaking out against high tariffs to be imposed to South Africa from next month. He even went as far as proposing that South Africa must look for alternative markets.

Pandor is likely being punished for championing the genocide case against Israel before leaving office. The case was launched by South Africa at the International Court of Justice.

Rasool was expelled from the US as ambassador after correctly characterising President Donald Trump’s politics.

Congress divided over bill

The bill that is in its infancy stages seeks to sanction individual politicians. However, on Friday the increased 30% tariffs on South African exports will take effect.

The US is the second-largest bilateral trading partner with South Africa after China.

But despite the many assaults launched by Washington on Pretoria, some progressive Democrats in the US have sympathised with South Africa.

Those include a son of Jesse Jackson, Jonathan Jackson.

Speaking before the US House Foreign Affairs Committee recently, he slammed the US for the aggression on South Africa. Specifically the resolution to sanction individual politicians after high tariffs were imposed.

“This is not diplomacy. This is coercion. And it is based on a deeply wrong premise that ignores the complexities and international relationships and significant strides we have made together,” said Jackson in a moving speech.

SA is being targeted

He went on to add that the difference of policy posture between US and South Africa on Israel and Palestine and Russian and Ukraine conflicts was also experienced with other countries that are traditional US allies, and no one was making noise about that.

“Are we questioning our relationship with other allies that are European? No, we continued to engage them through dialogue, seeking to win them over. Why should South Africa be treated any differently?”

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib called the bill by the Foreign Affairs Committee “an extremist disgrace” that should be rejected by all.

“Republicans and Democrats who voted for this should forever keep Mandela’s name out of their mouths,” she said.