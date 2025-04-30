Prince Mashele slammed for labelling ANC enemy of South Africans

The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) in the eThekwini region in KwaZulu-Natal is livid after political analyst Prince Mashele labelled the ANC as the current enemy of the people.

Mashele tagged the ANC as such last week on April 24 during a seminar organised by the Xubera Institute for Research and Development in Hillcrest in Durban. And his comment has since gone viral.

Mashele shared the platform with the likes of Rob Hersov, former spy boss Thulani Dlomo and Thabani Zulu. During his presentation, he said it should be clear that as the country is at war, it must identify its enemy, and that enemy is the ANC.

Country is at war with the ANC

“When you fight, you must identify the enemy clearly so that you know who is the enemy. The enemy of South Africa today is the African National Congress. I repeat, the enemy of South Africa today is the African National Congress.

“There was the time when the enemy of South Africa was the National Party. And brave citizens at the time said it. It’s not that we were scared to say that the National Party is the enemy. And nobody believed at the time that the National Party could actually be taken out of power,” Mashele told the gathering, thus angering the regional youth league.

He added that people must band together to completely oust the ANC from power. This is because it would be impossible to rebuild with them still around.

“People died, and people are dying today. So, ladies and gentlemen, you have to make a choice.

Call for removal of ANC from power

“Are you going to fight or are you going to pack up your bags? That’s the choice. So, how do you fight? You must identify compatriots in your local area, at the provincial level, and at the national level. And what is it that we can do together to … bring down the ANC? The ANC — we must get rid of it. If we don’t get rid of the ANC, you will not begin to rebuild. Because the thieves are there running our state,” he added.

Angered by this, the ANC Youth League in the region said Mashele is just playing to the gallery. He is trying to impress his liberal and neo-conservative masters, they said.

“Political scoundrels such as Prince Mashele and Xolani Dube, who are always spewing vile against the ANC in order to impress the audience of phony institutes led by questionable analysts who once attempted to enter politics but got rejected by the masses, now go around causing havoc instead of helping and uplifting our society,” the league hit back at Mashele.

Mashele also turned his gun to the MK Party. He said it will not survive beyond its leader, former President Jacob Zuma.

MK Party has no future prospects

“You may worry about Umkhonto Wesizwe because we are in KZN… when I tell you this, people don’t believe me. Umkhonto Wesizwe will not feature in South Africa’s future.

“Umkhonto Wesizwe is held together by one glue; that glue is called Jacob Zuma. The day Jacob Zuma departs from this earth, believe me, that thing is going to fall apart like a house of cards.

“If you look at the collection of people in it, those people cannot cohere ideologically. They have no ideology as we speak, they are all over the show and it’s good. …They will fight like there is not tomorrow when Zuma is no longer there.

“But they are actually playing a very important historic role. They are unwittingly helping good citizens to hit the last nail into the coffin of the ANC in South Africa,” Mashele said.

