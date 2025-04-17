Probe details how KwaZulu-Natal municipality was milked dry

A forensic report that was created after examining the Uthukela district municipality’s contracts from 2021 to 2022 provides an overview of how the now bankrupt municipality was cheated out of water tenders.

The report was compiled by SD Moloi and Associates Attorneys, and it was finalised in May 2023. It was then sent to the Uthukela council for action.

The investigation focused, among others, on the tender awarded to Rasp Consultants, the tender to upgrade the Langkloof Package Plant and Bulk Supply and Bergville Water Treatment Works, the Inkunzi Bulk Water Feeder, and the tender to supply and deliver water and wastewater chemicals.

Action not taken

However, it appears that it was never acted upon, as some of the companies implicated continued to score tenders worth millions of rands despite the fact that there were recommendations that they should be blacklisted.

Over R100-million was spent, and the municipality got little value from the expenditure to improve water supply in towns like Estcourt, Bergville, Loskop, and Zakheni township in Ladysmith.

The report states how officials and bid committee members colluded to award these tenders without following due processes.

At the time these transactions took place, the ANC was running the district municipality.

Later in November 2021, the ANC was ousted and the IFP took over, but the rot continued.

According to the report, True Build Services, Rasp Consultants, Amagqamgqeshe JV, and Marotshodi Metsi were key companies involved in these tenders and dubious payments.

Companies not properly registered

In some of its findings, the report shows that scopes and tender prices were changed mid-air, and there was no competitive bidding done.

Some companies were not properly registered to do work with municipalities, and tenders to supply chemicals were irregularly awarded.

The report recommended that legal action be taken against former and current officials of the municipality.

One of the implicated officials left the municipality to become a full-time office bearer of the ANC in the Josiah Gumede region (Uthukela) and could not be punished internally.

The spokesperson of the municipality, Siyabonga Masoka, did not respond when he was asked whether the recommendations were fully implemented or not, and if not, why.

