Politics

Probe flags R33m diverted MK Party funds

By Bongani Mdakane
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Probe flags R33m diverted MK Party funds
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 18: Former President and leader of MK Party Jacob Zuma briefs the media on the outcomes of the National Officials meeting at CedarWoods of Sandton on June 18, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The briefing also addressed recent developments within the party. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)

About R33-million in MK Party funds may have been diverted into bank accounts operating outside the party’s authorised financial system, according to a forensic investigation that has recommended criminal referrals, civil recovery proceedings and disciplinary action.

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  • Forensic investigation reveals possible diversion of about R33 million in MK Party funds into unauthorized bank accounts, with unclear fund destinations due to limited subpoena powers.
  • The report highlights widespread financial control failures, including payroll manipulation, questionable procurement, and undocumented spending across multiple provincial structures.
  • Investigators recommend criminal referrals to police, civil recovery actions, and disciplinary measures against responsible officials, with Zuma appointing himself accounting officer and freezing party accounts.
  • Findings expose a parallel payroll system in KwaZulu-Natal involving 64 duplicate employees, costing the party up to R17.4 million annually, alongside other cases of wasteful expenditure and inadequate financial oversight.
  • MK Party received R69.2 million from Parliament in 2024-25, but some spending may not have complied with allocated purposes; investigators urge law enforcement to pursue further inquiries.

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