Probe flags R33m diverted MK Party funds

About R33-million in MK Party funds may have been diverted into bank accounts operating outside the party’s authorised financial system, according to a forensic investigation that has recommended criminal referrals, civil recovery proceedings and disciplinary action.
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- Forensic investigation reveals possible diversion of about R33 million in MK Party funds into unauthorized bank accounts, with unclear fund destinations due to limited subpoena powers.
- The report highlights widespread financial control failures, including payroll manipulation, questionable procurement, and undocumented spending across multiple provincial structures.
- Investigators recommend criminal referrals to police, civil recovery actions, and disciplinary measures against responsible officials, with Zuma appointing himself accounting officer and freezing party accounts.
- Findings expose a parallel payroll system in KwaZulu-Natal involving 64 duplicate employees, costing the party up to R17.4 million annually, alongside other cases of wasteful expenditure and inadequate financial oversight.
- MK Party received R69.2 million from Parliament in 2024-25, but some spending may not have complied with allocated purposes; investigators urge law enforcement to pursue further inquiries.