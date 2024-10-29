‘Progressive Caucus unfazed by EFF officials joining MK’

African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader Vuyo Zungula insists that the Progressive Caucus remains strong despite some EFF officials defecting to the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK Party).

Political parties opposed to the ANC-led government of national unity (GNU) formed the Progressive Caucus in June.

The caucus included the EFF, Al Jama-ah, UDM, United African Transformation, ATM, and the PAC.

However, Al Jama-ah, UDM and the PAC have since left the caucus for the GNU.

Parties that joined the MK Party include Bongani Baloyi’s Xiluva, while South African Rainbow Alliance leader Colleen Makhubele ditched her party for the MK.

According to Zungula, the MK Party has not approached his party about collaborating. Although the MK Party made calls to everyone, he said there has not been a specific call to the ATM.

He explained that the Progressive Caucus has not addressed the issue of members leaving for another party within the caucus, which suggests that people have the freedom to choose their political paths.

Progressive Caucus remains united

Recently, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, an MP from the EFF, joined the MK Party and was quickly named the Mpumalanga provincial convener.

She followed other EFF members, including the red berets deputy president Floyd Shivambu, in making this shift.

“The Progressive Caucus stands united on the most pressing issues facing South Africa, working together to advance these ideas in parliament,” said Zungula.

“What we’re seeing with individuals leaving the EFF for the MK Party isn’t a shift. These members remain committed to the Progressive Caucus charter.

“We’re not concerned, as our shared focus remains on driving meaningful change.”

When asked about possible partnerships with the MK Party, Zungula emphasised that the ATM is already collaborating with other parties through the Progressive Caucus charter.

He believes this alliance will help push for a progressive agenda in parliament.

Regarding the ATM’s role in parliament, Zungula reiterated the organisation’s commitment to accountability.

He explained that the ATM’s opposition to the impeachment of Mkhwebane, the former public protector, was not personal but rather about opposing what he views as a targeted effort against an official who raised uncomfortable questions about the president’s actions.

Capital punishment

Zungula also reaffirmed the ATM’s strong stance on crime, supporting the reintroduction of capital punishment.

He argued that South Africa’s crime rates are dangerously high and that tougher measures are needed to protect law-abiding citizens.

Looking ahead to the post-2024 political landscape, Zungula stressed the importance of ideological alignment in coalition politics.

He pointed out that successful coalitions must have clear shared goals, unlike the current partnership between the ANC and DA, which he described as lacking direction.

Zungula highlighted that the ATM has ambitious plans for economic transformation, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMMEs) and outlined their goal to allocate up to 50% of government spending to SMMEs and to set aside government contracts under R10-million specifically for these businesses.

“We’re also committed to earmarking government contracts under R10-million specifically for SMMEs, giving them the resources they need to grow, create jobs, and drive the economy forward,” he said.

