‘Proposed VAT increase will hit black women hardest’

The uMkhonto weSizwe Women’s League (MKWL) has stated that the proposed 2% value added tax (VAT) increase was a direct attack on women and the impoverished.

Lindiwe Mtshali, MKWL national coordinator, argued that the VAT increase would disproportionately affect the most vulnerable groups in society, particularly women who head households.

Mtshali said 42.3% of South African households are led by women who are single mothers, pensioners, and the unemployed women who struggle to provide for their families in an already struggling economy.

She said this after the 2025 Budget Speech was cancelled at the 11th hour on Wednesday. This was allegedly over disagreements over the VAT increase that was to be announced by the Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana. Following a postponement, Godongwana is now scheduled to table another budget speech on March 12.

An attack on black women, who head most households

“Even after the 1994 democratic dispensation, South African black women continue to bear the brunt of an economy built on austerity. One that has dismantled black households while being paraded as a so-called ‘democratic breakthrough’. Put bluntly, black women in South Africa suffer a double jeopardy: that of being both black and women,” said Mtshali.

She warned that any VAT increase would further burden the economy. This will raise the cost of basic food and essential goods. It will also increase unemployment, and intensify food insecurity.

She also said the government’s approach offers no real solutions for economic growth. Instead it worsens the financial struggles of ordinary South Africans.

Economic violence

“We call upon progressive, black-led parties, those who prioritise the interests of women and the impoverished. They are urged to take a stand and reject this economic violence.

“The time has come for all progressive South Africans to rise against this deliberate attack on our livelihoods by the National Treasury, the finance ministry, and the president.

“A government that claims to care for its people cannot justify increasing VAT by a staggering 2%. This at a time of deep economic inequality and suffering,” said Mtshali.

She further criticised the postponement of the budget speech. It was a distraction from the negative impact of the VAT increase, she said.

MKWL believes that the new speech was no different from the one delivered in 2024. It was designed to justify the VAT hike while downplaying the economic struggles of the people.

Call for all women to reject the betrayal

“South African women must rise against this betrayal! The time for silence is over. Women are not passive observers of economic injustice. We are the backbone of this nation. And we refuse to be crushed under the weight of failed leadership.

“We call on all women across South Africa to mobilise. To march, and protest against this direct attack on their ability to provide for their families. We will not allow an ANC puppet government to sell the people out. Nor will we allow the DA to manipulate our pain for its own political gain,” said Mtshali.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content