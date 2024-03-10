Provincial governments cost SA R700bn a year

The first casualty of the Azanian People’s Organisation (Azapo) if they were to take over the reins of government after the May 29 national and provincial elections, would be to dismantle and destroy the nine provincial governments “for they serve no useful purpose other than being a financial drag to the fiscus”.

“What is the wisdom of having nine provincial governments at a staggering cost of hundreds of billions of rands a year when in fact you can comfortably make do with the national government with local municipalities or local governments serving as implementing arms of the national government, helped by administrators spread over the country to ensure government policies and objectives are put into practice,” president of Azapo Nelvis Qekema said this week.

