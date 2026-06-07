Gauteng’s improvement on general household survey shows what sustained investment can achieve

The release of the 2025 General Household Survey by Statistics South Africa last week, offers an important reminder that, despite persistent socio-economic challenges, South Africa continues to make measurable progress in improving the lives of its people.

While the national picture reflects steady gains in housing, sanitation, electricity and access to water, Gauteng stands out as one of the provinces demonstrating how sustained infrastructure investment and urban development can positively transform household living conditions.

As the country’s economic hub, Gauteng province continues to attract thousands of people seeking employment and better opportunities. The rapid urbanisation places immense pressure on housing, transport networks, water systems and public services. Yet the latest survey findings indicate that Gauteng has continued to expand access to essential services while maintaining relatively high standards compared to many parts of the country.

Service delivery

One of the most encouraging findings is Gauteng’s strong performance in access to water. Among households without piped water on site, 95.6% reported taking less than 30 minutes to fetch water. This is one of the best outcomes nationally. This further reflects significant investments in municipal water infrastructure and improved service delivery systems aimed at ensuring communities have reliable access to this basic necessity.

The province has also benefited from broader national improvements in access to electricity. Nationally, households connected to mains electricity increased from 76.7% in 2002 to 90.6% in 2025. Gauteng, as a highly urbanised province, continues to maintain some of the highest electrification levels in the country. Importantly, this has contributed to declining dependence on paraffin and wood for cooking, improving household safety, reducing indoor air pollution and enhancing quality of life for residents.

Housing delivery also remains a key indicator of progress. The survey shows that nationally, households living in formal dwellings increased from 73.5% in 2002 to 84.2% in 2025. In Gauteng, this reflects years of investment in human settlements, social housing and urban renewal programmes designed to provide safer and more dignified living environments. Although informal settlements remain a challenge due to continued inward migration, the overall trend points towards gradual improvement in living conditions.

Equally important are the gains made in sanitation. Access to improved sanitation nationally rose from 61.7% in 2002 to 84.0% in 2025. The progress is vital in building healthier communities, reducing disease outbreaks and restoring dignity to households. Gauteng’s continued infrastructure upgrades in townships and high-density communities have contributed meaningfully to the outcomes.

The findings of the General Household Survey also underscore the critical role of government social support programmes. Social grants continue to cushion vulnerable households against poverty and economic hardship, especially in communities affected by unemployment and rising living costs. In Gauteng, where inequality remains deeply entrenched despite economic activity, the interventions remain essential.

Meaningful progress

None of this suggests that the province is without challenges. Water security concerns, ageing infrastructure, electricity reliability, housing backlogs and unemployment continue to place pressure on both provincial and local government. However, the survey confirms that meaningful progress is being achieved, even in a complex and demanding environment.

The Gauteng story is ultimately one of resilience, adaptation and incremental progress. The latest survey findings demonstrate that sustained investment in infrastructure and social development can improve the everyday lives of millions of residents. The task now is to accelerate the gains, ensure more inclusive growth and guarantee that the benefits of development reach every community across the province.

As South Africa works towards economic recovery and long-term stability, Gauteng’s progress offers a clear example of what can be achieved through focused governance, infrastructure expansion and a commitment to improving household living conditions.

Gauteng’s trajectory underscores a broader truth about development and the fact that progress is not achieved overnight but through consistent, deliberate investment in people and infrastructure. The province’s advances in water, electricity, housing and sanitation reflect the dividends of long-term planning and governance that prioritises human dignity.

Yet, sustaining this momentum will require addressing persistent inequalities, strengthening resilience against future shocks and ensuring that growth is inclusive. If Gauteng can continue to balance rapid urbanisation with equitable service delivery, it will not only remain South Africa’s economic engine but also stand as a model of how focused investment can transform society.

Dlamini is a communicator in the Gauteng Office of the Premier

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