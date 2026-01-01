Public protector flags petrol card abuse, clears Presidency in quarterly report

The public protector, Kholeka Gcaleka, has released findings for the third quarter of the 2025/2026 financial year, revealing cases of misconduct in some government departments, while clearing others of wrongdoing and ordering reforms to prevent future failures.

Gcaleka finalised 768 investigations during the quarter ending December 31. These included service delivery complaints, governance and integrity matters, and early resolution cases.

She said more than 88% of matters were finalised within prescribed timeframes, reflecting improved efficiency in handling complaints.

Petrol card abuse scandal

Serious misconduct was uncovered in Mpumalanga, where officials at the Department of Public Works, Roads and Transport were investigated for abusing official vehicles and petrol cards at the Thembisile Hani Costs Centre.

The investigation confirmed that fuel cards were misused, money was unlawfully pocketed and unauthorised vehicle repairs were carried out at private workshop, causing financial losses to the department.

“The allegation of multiple instances of maladministration was substantiated, including petrol card abuse by Messers’ Makinita, Matome and Mtshweni, resulting in R7 398.81 unaccounted for from 161 litres overcharged at R10 862.38,” said Gcaleka.

She directed that disciplinary steps be taken against implicated officials and confirmed that the matter has been referred to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation for possible criminal prosecution.

UIF slammed for failing to pay worker’s benefits

Delays in the payment of Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) benefits were also scrutinised.

Gcaleka found that the Department of Employment and Labour failed to properly consider evidence relating to a claimant’s incarceration and later acquittal, leading to the wrongful rejection of a UIF claim and prolonged hardship.

“The investigation found maladministration due to the department’s initial failure to adequately consider evidence of the complainant’s incarceration and acquittal, leading to an improper rejection of the complainant’s application for condonation,” she said.

Following the Gcaleka’s intervention, the department approved the claim and paid R16 439.68 in September 2024. The UIF commissioner was instructed to review procedures and ensure officials are trained to prevent similar cases.

North West department failing to fix poor roads

One of the major cases highlighted involved poor road conditions in the North West, where residents of Nyetse and Reagile villages complained about delays in upgrading Road Z456 from gravel to tar.

Gcaleka found that the provincial Department of Public Works and Roads had unduly delayed responding to community requests, affecting access to schools, health services and workplaces, particularly during rainy seasons.

While the conduct did not amount to full maladministration, it was found to be improper and inconsistent with constitutional requirements for timely public administration. The MEC was directed to ensure that commitments to upgrade the road are implemented.

Catering costs on presidential jet reasonable

The report also addressed allegations of excessive catering costs on the presidential aircraft, Inkwazi. Claims suggested lavish spending on luxury items during international travel, but the investigation found that costs were far lower than alleged and that procurement complied with approved guidelines.

“The public protector concluded that the Presidency and the DoD [Department of Defence] acted within legal and policy frameworks, and their conduct did not amount to maladministration or improper behaviour.”

Mayor off the hook

In KwaZulu-Natal, allegations of nepotism and corruption against uMngeni Mayor Christopher Pappas were investigated and dismissed. Gcaleka found that all required declarations were made and that municipal funding decisions followed proper governance processes.

It was also noted that funding to uMngeni Tourism began before Mr Pappas became mayor.

However, the appointment of the Ubuntu Municipal Manager in the Northern Cape was found to be irregular. She ruled that the appointment process did not follow prescribed recruitment procedures and constituted maladministration.

Provincial authorities were directed to implement remedial measures, including training to prevent future violations.

On the other hand, allegations of irregularities in the appointment of a senior official in the Eastern Cape Provincial Legislature were found to be unsubstantiated. The investigation confirmed that the recruitment process was lawful, transparent and based on merit.

