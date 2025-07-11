Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka launches extensive probe into Police Minister Senzo Mchunu

Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka has committed to investigating allegations made against Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, including his involvement in the planned collapse of the political killings task team.

Gcaleka will also investigate political interference, executive misconduct, and the breach of the executive ethics code.

This is per request from the African Transformation Movement (ATM), which raised concerns after the KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, alleged that Mchunu was affiliated with people who are of interest in politically influenced killings.

Mkhwanazi did not hold back during his press briefing on Sunday, specifically targeting Mchunu for his interference in critical police investigations.

Meddling in police affairs

Mkhwananzi said that Mchunu has permitted his associates, who do not work for the SA Police Service, to meddle in police matters.

One such associate, Brown Mogotsi, sent him WhatsApp messages “regarding the allegations of defeating the ends of justice that involve the Department of Correctional Service at Empangeni in KwaZulu-Natal”.

Mkhwanazi revealed that this is not the only transgression Mogotsi has committed.

Mogotsi also forwarded a screenshot of a September 30, 2024, presentation entitled “2024/2025 Division Crime Intelligence Policies”.

Mkhwanazi revealed that they have found evidence in the cellphone of the accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, which shows the communication between Brown and Mchunu.

Nelisiwe Nkabinde, the chief operations officer at the Office of the Public Protector, wrote to Vuyo Zungula, the ATM member of parliament, on July 10th, stating that the investigation is permitted by Section 182 of the Constitution, as well as Sections 6 and 7 of the Public Protector Act.

Probe will take longer than 30 days

Specific breaches of the executive ethics code and any subsequent information will form the basis of the probe.

Nkabinde wrote in the letter: “The following allegations have been identified for investigation, inter alia: that Mr Mchunu breached his duties, including misleading parliament regarding his relationship with Mogotsi.

“Mr Mchunu acted improperly in enabling interference by Mr Mogotsi and Mr Matlala in the South African Police Service operations.

“Mr Mchunu irregularly disbanded the political killings task team; Mr Mchunu unduly delayed and derailed the investigation of cases, many of which are linked to politically sensitive investigations, with an intention to protect syndicates; and there was a conflict of interest in the awarding of a R360-million SA Police Service contract to Matlala.”

She said the investigation will take longer than the 30 days allowed by Section 3(2)(a) of EMEA, stating that the complaint brought by the ATM raises several issues.

Nkabinde added that the Gcaleka will submit a report once the investigation is complete.

“We commit, in the circumstances, to making every effort to expedite the finalisation of the investigation and will accordingly continue to keep you apprised of the progress thereof in line with the public protector’s service standards,” reads the letter.

