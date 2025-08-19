R212bn annual pledges made at water investment programme, summit

Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina has welcomed the commitments secured at the inaugural African Union–Africa Water Investment Programme (AIP) Water Investment Summit, expressing confidence that more will be achieved in tackling Africa’s water challenges.

Majodina announced on Monday that the three-day summit, held in Cape Town from August 13 to 15, under the banner of South Africa’s G20 Presidency, mobilised up to $12-billion (R212-billion) in pledges for water and sanitation projects across the continent.

President Cyril Ramaphosa opened the summit, which aligned with South Africa’s G20 Presidency priorities of solidarity, equality, and sustainability. It brought together heads of state, ministers, investors and development partners to drive solutions for water provision and climate-resilient infrastructure.

A total of 1 690 delegates who attended the summit rallied support behind South Africa’s G20 priorities of rapid and inclusive economic growth, eradication of poverty and hunger, and climate sustainability by accelerating investments into climate-resilient water and sanitation.

Majodina confirmed that 80 priority water investment projects from 38 countries were identified for the summit, and they have already attracted an estimated between $10-billion and $12-billion a year in potential investments.

“In the last three days, we have identified governance, finance, capacity and data gaps in the water sector, and together we commit to pay focused attention to these matters. We are making a call to governments to help level the playing fields in order to attract investment. Let us eliminate long and unnecessary red tape, which undermines and discourages investment,” Majodina said.

She added that the summit showcased a pipeline of bankable water and sanitation projects to prospective funders and investors.

“What we are grateful for is that the matchmaking sessions during the three days have managed to strengthen relations between governments, project developers, and financiers, building trust and paving the way for long-term collaborations.”

She further noted that the Africa Water Investment Summit, hosted in the context of South Africa’s G20 Presidency, helped to advance efforts towards inclusive and sustainable economic growth and social advancement.

The summit was convened under the auspices of the African Union, the High-Level Panel on Water Investment for Africa, and South Africa’s G20 Presidency.

Commitments were made by the 20 ministers responsible for water, sanitation and environment across the continent and beyond, supported by the African heads of state and government leaders and global partners.

The inadequate investments in water have affected the gains made across all the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on water and sanitation and the critical role that water plays in climate change adaptation and mitigation and the goals of Agenda 2063.

This is due to the continent’s growing needs, resulting in Africa’s $30 billion annual water investment gap. Therefore, the delivery of water investments across Africa is below target to meet the continent’s growing needs.

In December 2023, during Conference of Parties 28 (COP0 28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, the African Union Commission and AIP International High-Level Panel launched the Africa Water Investment Action Plan, outlining how countries can mobilise the additional US$30 billion per year required to ensure water security and sustainable sanitation on the continent.

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Environment of the African Union Commission, Moses Vilakati, described the summit as more than a gathering but a call to action, a platform for transformation, and proof of Africa’s leadership in climate-resilient water security and safe sanitation.

“We came together with a shared mission: to close Africa’s $30-billion (R529-billion) annual water investment gap, and we leave with renewed momentum, concrete commitments, and a bold vision for the future.

“The African Union declared water as the theme for the year 2026, and it is our fervent hope that this will help in our drive for better water investments in the continent,” Commissioner Vilakati said.

The summit also served as a platform to consolidate the position of AU Member States on water investment in preparation for the 2026 UN Water Conference, which will be hosted by the governments of Senegal and the United Arab Emirates. – SAnews.gov.za

