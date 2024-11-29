R600m water bill scraped for Hammanskraal residents

The Tshwane City Council has approved the cancellation of water bills for Hammanskraal residents, particularly those areas served by the Temba Water Treatment Plant.

The report was adopted by Council on Thursday, and over R600-million bill was written off.

Residents of Hammanskraal have struggled with inflated and unfair water charges. This despite lacking access to clean drinking water for many years.

Relief for residents who had no drinkable water for long

Tshepiso Modiba, ActionSA Tshwane spokesperson, welcomed the Council’s decision, saying it was long overdue. He called the approval a major win for the local residents, who have suffered for years. All the while paying for a water service that was neither dependable nor suitable.

Modiba also noted that his party had been calling for the bill cancellation during the previous administration. However, the issue was never addressed.

“Water bills in Hammanskraal had accumulated to an alarming R1.1-billion. A reflection of years of systematic failure. The write-off of R600-million in debts is not just a financial resolution. It is a moral victory that recognises the undue burden placed on residents who were billed for water they could not safely use.

“ActionSA congratulated executive mayor, Dr Nasiphi Moya, and her administration for securing this long-overdue victory for the residents of Hammanskraal,” said Modiba.

Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant blamed for bad water

Cilliers Brink, DA Tshwane caucus leader, said residents have relied on water delivered by tankers. This was due to the Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant, which he says contaminated the city’s water supply.

He claimed that the debt cancellation was introduced by the DA and partners while in government. The former mayor called it a vital component for the Hammanskraal clean water project.

“It will give consumers a clean slate to pay for water beyond the basket of free basic services offered by the city.

“This clean slate will enable the city to pay Magalies Water for potable water received from the Klipdrift package plant. [It] is the only way that the Hammanskraal clean water project can be sustained,” said Brink.

This decision will directly impact Saruman, Majaneng, Mashemeng, and Hammanskraal East and West.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content