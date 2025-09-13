R8 million boost for young entrepreneurs, job creation in Tshwane

The City of Tshwane has unveiled a new youth empowerment strategy, the Ithuba Youth Economic Development Programme (IYEDP).

An initial R8 million has already been set aside to fund youth entrepreneurship, with more resources expected to follow as the programme expands.

This was announced by Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya, who explained that Ithuba will be delivered in a way that combines immediate impact with long-term sustainability.

This is part of Tshwane’s 2029 vision to boost entrepreneurship and create 80 000 jobs for the community.

She said the programme is designed to bridge the gap between the city’s economic potential and the harsh realities of high youth unemployment as Tshwane youth makes up more than 60% of the population.

Skills gap addressed

The programme will offer young entrepreneurs the support they need to grow businesses, help them access procurement opportunities, and provide placements to connect them with real job pathways.

The programme will also focus on addressing skills shortages by training young people in trades and technical fields, recognising achievement through dedicated entrepreneurship awards, and tackling a practical barrier to employment by assisting with driver’s licences.

“The Ithuba Programme is designed to bridge the gap between the city’s vibrant economic potential and the entrenched socio-economic challenges faced by its young people.

“The programme is underpinned by a robust legislative foundation, aligning with national frameworks like the National Development Plan and the Youth Employment Accord, and is fully integrated into the City’s own vision and Integrated Development Plan (IDP),” said Moya.

She explained that the city will put a comprehensive monitoring and evaluation system to ensure that the programme makes a measurable difference.

This will track results in areas such as job creation, skills development, and the growth of youth-owned businesses. The first step will involve a detailed needs assessment and the creation of a youth database so that the programme can be targeted effectively.

Other stakeholders roped in

The programme will be carried by the city through partnerships with the private sector, educational institutions, and development agencies, ensuring that the initiative benefits from expertise and resources beyond the municipality.

“Ithuba is not a side initiative, but a cornerstone of our economic revitalisation. It recognises that no investment strategy is complete without the energy, creativity, and determination of our youth.

“It ensures that the benefits of this summit will reach Soshanguve, Mamelodi, Hammanskraal, Atteridgeville, and every township and suburb in our city,” said Moya.

