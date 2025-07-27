Race for top ANC posts heats up in Joburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni 

As the ANC’s regional leadership contests intensify across Gauteng – Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane – have all emerged as pivotal battlegrounds, each reflecting unique dynamics and challenges.

In Johannesburg, an unexpected surge in support for underdog Loyiso Masuku is reshaping the race, while Ekurhuleni’s top contenders, Doctor Xhakaza and Sello Sekhokho, navigate issues of internal division and controversy.

Meanwhile, in Tshwane, the nomination process is just underway, with long-standing slate rivalries and a history of leadership turnover setting the stage for another fierce contest.

Across these regions, branch nominations and shifting alliances signal significant change ahead for the province’s ANC leadership landscape.

ANC Johannesburg coordinator Sasabona Manganye says many branches have already nominated their preferred candidates. Sources close to Masuku say that at least 70% of these branches have nominated Masuku compared to 30% for incumbent Dada Morero as of Thursday evening.

Speaking to Sunday World, a branch secretary in the region said Morero’s support is waning because of the blunders he has committed since assuming the position of executive mayor in the city.

One being a suggestion that hiring foreigners as metro police would help fight crime and solve the language barrier in case of arrests. “Everyone knows the Dada is a good political leader, but when it comes to administration, it’s a completely different story,” according to the mole.

Another source says some branch members feel that Morero wants to only work with his friends, who may not necessarily be suitable for leading the region.

Morero’s supporters are under the impression that the tide will turn in due time, as more branches start submitting their nominations. “We can say that the branches that have voted so far are aligned to Loyiso, but we are expecting things to change,” according to the lobbyist.

For the deputy chair position, Masilo Serekele stands at 33%, Eunice Mgcina has 22%, while regional deputy convener Simon Motha Motha has 19% support.

Vying for a second term as the secretary, Maganye has been able to garner 81% support, followed by Lebogang Mshengu Tshabalala at 11%, while regional committee member Chris Vondo and Phosane Mngqibisa are at 4%, respectively.

The leadership race in Ekurhuleni will see Xhakaza and Sekhokho battle it out for the top job in the region. While Xhakaza is more popular and holds the mayoral chains of the metro, there have been ongoing concerns about the people deployed in the municipality.

“It is not fair, because we work hard for the organisation, but we have very little to show,” a disgruntled ANC member said.

On the other hand, Sekhoko’s involvement in the Tembisa hospital tender scandal could scupper his chances of being elected. “His campaign is barely gaining momentum, but it’s complicated because they do not want Doctor either,” according to a source.

The Ekurhuleni region has extended the nomination period to allow all branches an opportunity to participate; however, Sunday World understands that Xhakaza has managed to garner the most support.

In Tshwane the nomination process only started last week, according to regional spokesperson Bafuze Yabo. The region is expecting up to 90 branches to vote in new leadership later on in this year, but 82 have qualified so far.

The Bopha slate consists of Frans “Letona” Boshielo and Ratshilumela “The Crocodile/Petrol Bomb” Mashamba, who are contesting for chairperson and secretary, respectively.

The Phinda slate consists of candidates looking to be elected for a second term. Running for re-election in the region is Bonzo Modise, while George Matjila is running for secretary.

Party insiders say that slate politics no longer hold significance in the region and that it is likely that branches will choose to vote for individual candidates instead. Another source was adamant that the Bopa slate would emerge as the winners.

