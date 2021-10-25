Ramaphosa doges Nomzamo and goes to neighbouring townships instead

Johannesburg – The African National Congress’s (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa led a trailing campaign this weekend together with national officials to galvanise voters for the 2021 Local Government Elections (LGE) and to popularise the ANC 2021 LGE manifesto.

On Monday morning, the president visited the southernmost township of the City of Johannesburg, Orange Farm, where residents protested at the Chris Hani Sports Complex.

Like the Nomzamo informal settlement in Soweto, Orange Farm residents are in the pits of darkness and claim that they will not vote if their demands are not adhered to.

Last week, Ramaphosa was saved from what was potentially going to be a hostile and embarrassing reception on his campaign trail in Soweto.

He was expected to return to Nomzamo with a solution to their electricity woes on 14 October 2021.

However, he has not set foot in Nomzamo again.

Instead, he went to neighboring townships like Orange Farm, Meadowlands, and Diepkloof in Soweto.

Nomzamo has had to endure an extensive power cut since June 2019.

During the weekend of voter registration on 18 September, Ramaphosa received a hostile reception when he was campaigning in Nomzamo as residents demanded that their electricity be restored.

Residents of Nomzama told Sunday World that they will not partake in the polls if Ramaphosa continues to sideline them.

While Meadeolands Residents sang, “on your mark, get set, we are ready for Ramaphosa” the anger rages further for the residents of Nomzamo.

“Ramaphosa must come back and face us,” an elderly resident from Nomzamo exclaimed.

She further explained that life continues to be difficult for them as they are now reliant on Gas and paraffin for bases electricity would cover.

“Our health is affected, my son is asthmatic and needs medication. It is expensive to maintain him because of his health”.

As Ramaphosa continues to sideline Nomzamo, this poses a threat to the ANC’s municipal election turnover this year.

“Uphi u Ramaphosa [where is Ramaphosa?]” asked the residents of Nomzamo.

