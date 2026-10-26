Ramaphosa hails Lula’s election as victory for Global South

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s dramatic election comeback as a victory for the Global South. The left-wing politician defeated conservative challenger Flávio Bolsonaro in a closely contested presidential run-off.

Ramaphosa congratulated Lula on Monday through a statement, saying the result carried significance beyond Brazil and reaffirming Pretoria’s commitment to strengthening relations with the South American country.

“On behalf of the government and the people of South Africa I congratulate my dear brother and friend, President Lula and the people of Brazil,” Ramaphosa said.

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“This victory will echo beyond the shores of Brazil. It is a victory for the global south and progressive forces throughout the world.”

READ: Watch: Brazilians head to the polls today for 2026 general election

He added that South Africa would continue working with Brazil in international forums to advance “a just and better world order underpinned by solidarity and adherence to international law”.

The two countries have developed a strategic relationship based on South-South cooperation and multilateral engagement, including through BRICS, the India-Brazil-South Africa Dialogue Forum, the G77+China and the G20.

Ramaphosa travelled to Brazil in March this year at Lula’s invitation, in a visit aimed at deepening political and trade relations.

Shifting political backdrop

Lula’s win also comes against a shifting political backdrop across Latin America, where right-wing candidates and movements have made gains in several countries. His campaign emphasised Brazilian sovereignty and his administration’s approach to social welfare, while Bolsonaro offered a conservative alternative.

The result does not, however, erase the political challenges confronting the re-elected president. Almost half of valid voters backed Bolsonaro, while right-wing lawmakers retain substantial influence in Congress. Lula will have to negotiate those divisions as he pursues his policy agenda.

Lula secured 51.79% of valid votes against Bolsonaro’s 48.21%, winning Brazil’s presidency for a fourth, non-consecutive term. The result marked an unprecedented turnaround in the country’s modern presidential elections, with Lula overcoming a first-round deficit to emerge victorious in the run-off.

Bolsonaro had entered the final round with the advantage after receiving 47.03% in the first round on October 4, compared with Lula’s 45.16%. But Lula reversed that position, finishing more than 4.4 million votes ahead of his rival.

READ: Lula says he will defend Brazil’s Pix payment system amid US tariff dispute

The defeated candidate is a senator and the son of former president Jair Bolsonaro, a prominent figure in Brazil’s far-right movement who is serving a 27-year prison sentence following his conviction in a coup plot case. Bolsonaro campaigned on a conservative platform and attracted voters seeking a change in direction, making the narrow final margin a reflection of Brazil’s deep political divisions.

However, Bolsonaro has refused to accept the outcome and announced plans to seek the annulment of the election.

He has challenged a last-minute decision to extend voting hours at polling stations that remained open because of difficulties affecting voters’ access to polling places.

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