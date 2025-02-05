Ramaphosa hopes to clear air with Trump over round of golf

South Africa and the US are mutually beneficial nations and will continue to be so, according to Vincent Magwenya, spokesperson for President Cyril Ramaphosa.

According to Magwenya, it is in South Africa’s best interest to interact with different influential figures in the nation’s leadership and in American society at large.

“Year before last, the president held a round table with American captains of industry; a large number of them represented over 600 US companies that operate in South Africa,” said Magwenya.

False information to be addressed

“The engagements touched on a number of issues that impact business in South Africa, but also opportunities that are ripe for investments in our country.

“Therefore, considering all of those elements, it is important that we work on maintaining that relationship but also work on growing and expanding that relationship.”

He said that in addition to addressing the current problems between the two nations, false information regarding South African laws and the country’s overall situation would also be clarified.

Relevant stakeholders will be engaged, he said, and the public will be notified shortly.

“There will be more engagements, not only with the Trump administration and influential figures such as Elon Musk, but with other role players as well in the US. Those engagements will take place at multiple levels.”

Magwenya expressed hope that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio would be present at the G20 meeting of foreign ministers.

Trump’s possible visit to SA

In his absence, a delegation of senior officials would represent the US.

“We are still hoping that President Trump will visit South Africa ahead of the G20 Summit when we get that final round of heads of state. It remains President Ramaphosa’s intention on a state visit.

“We are hoping that there will be time even for a round of golf. We have been trying to urge the president to steal a bit more time to get his swing back in order and back in his groove so that when he takes President Trump out for a round of golf, he’s able to put up a decent game,” said Magwenya.

This comes after Trump threatened to halt PEPFAR (US president’s emergency plan for Aids relief) funding to South Africa pending an investigation into allegations of land confiscation, which he emphasised that America would not stand by.

Trump’s remarks came after Ramaphosa signed the Expropriation Bill into law a week ago.

