Ramaphosa likely to remain guarded on ‘Farmgate’

President Cyril Ramaphosa is not expected to give away much on Tuesday when he faces MPs who are gearing up to turn the heat on him to come clean about the robbery that took place at his Phala Phala farm in 2020.

Ramaphosa is scheduled to give oral replies to questions in the National Assembly – his first question-and-answer session since the scandal broke in June.

Former spy boss Arthur Fraser shook the political establishment when he laid a criminal complaint against the president. The case relates to a robbery that took place at Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo in February 2020, where millions of dollars, allegedly concealed at the farm, were stolen. Fraser has estimated the amount at $4-million while different unofficial accounts have since emerged, putting the figure at less than $1-million. Fraser has also accused Ramaphosa of defeating the ends of justice.

Ramaphosa has admitted that “proceeds from the sale of game were stolen” from his farm. “Due to the possible investigation, The Presidency will not be in a position to engage further on the detail of the matters, and urges that due process be allowed to take its course,” the statement from Ramaphosa said in June.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said: “I expect him to sing the same song he has been singing. His melody has been the matter is in the hands of law enforcement agencies.”

His assessment was shared by the African Transformation Movement (ATM). The party’s leader, Vuyo Zungula, said Ramaphosa had so far displayed arrogance and he expects the same to continue on Tuesday. “What is even worse is the blatant cover up and the involvement of high- ranking officers in the whole matter, a clear indication the president was deliberate in his approach to undermine the law.”

The two parties, the EFF, ACDP and COPE have been at the forefront of forcing Ramaphosa to give a full account on the matter.

In response to written questions from DA leader John Steenhuisen and EFF deputy president and chief whip Floyd Shivambu in June, Ramaphosa said in his written reply: “…I do not intend to address these matters in a piece-meal fashion and will ensure the investigations currently under way have my full cooperation. The law must be allowed to take its course and due process needs to be followed…”

Ramaphosa’s spokesman, Vincent Magwenya, said: “I wouldn’t want to pre-empt the president’s responses to parliament. I’ll respectfully advise that we rather wait for his responses to parliament instead.”

It is not yet clear whether Ramaphosa will be present in the chambers or whether the question-and-answer session will take place virtually.

The ATM has since moved for a Section 89 motion to impeach Ramaphosa over what has been dubbed “Farmgate”. The section provides for the National Assembly to remove a president from office on the grounds of either serious violation of the constitution or the law, serious misconduct, or an inability to perform the functions of the office.

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has given political parties until Thursday to nominate candidates to serve on the Section 89 independent panel. The independent panel will be composed of three panel members.

The UDM has already put forward names of former judges Mogoeng Mogoeng, Dikgang Moseneke, Bernard Ngoepe, and Yvonne Mokgoro.

