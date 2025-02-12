‘Ramaphosa must deal with Trump by closing Israeli embassy’

EFF leader Julius Malema called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to close the Israel Embassy in South Africa to demonstrate that the country “will not be bullied”.

Malema said the real reason that the US is “attacking” South Africa is because of South Africa’s International Court of Justice (ICJ) case against Israel and not because of the Expropriation Act.

In its ICJ case against Israel, South Africa alleges that Israel is committing a genocide against Palestinians on the Gaza Strip.

Trump was responding to SA’s ICJ case against Israel

Malema was speaking on Tuesday during parliament’s debate on Ramaphosa’s State Of the Nation Address (Sona) delivered last week Thursday.

The Sona debate took place in parliament at the Nieuwmeester Marquee (Dome) in Cape Town.

Last week, Trump signed an executive order to cut US financial assistance to South Africa. He cited disapproval of its Expropriation Act policy and its genocide case at the ICJ against America’s ally Israel. According to the White House, the US will also develop a plan to resettle white Afrikaner farmers and their families as refugees in the US.

Taking to the podium, Malema said the US has bullied nations before. It has imposed senseless and arbitrary sanctions, and threatened wars.

Warning to the US

“But we are a different generation. We are the generation of Economic Freedom Fighters, and we will not be bullied. And we agree with you, president, that we should not be bullied. We are not cowards, and they must not try us

“We continue to stand with the people of Palestine, who remain under siege. And we agreed, as the National Assembly, that the Israeli Embassy must be closed. Yet their flag continues to fly in our country, while Palestinians are threatened with mass deportations to foreign lands,” said Malema.

“We support the government’s case in the ICJ. And we must remain resolute in the face of sanctions and sponsored attacks. Importantly, we must oppose the colonisation of Gaza by the US.

Attack not related to Appropriation Act

“Mr president, they are attacking us because of our stance on Israel. They are attacking us because of the action government has taken to ICJ. And we are saying to you, do not be misled by people who are saying you are under siege because of the Expropriation Act.

“The act is meaningless and does not say anything. They all understand that language. They are using it to fight our case against Israel. When you say they cannot not bully us, you must start by removing the Israel Embassy to show them we will not be bullied,” said Malema.

MK Party leader and former President Jacob Zuma was in attendance during the Sona debate.

Duduzile Zuma attack on Floyd Shivambu

Sitting alongside him was MK Party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu, who was a victim of profanities hurled at him by Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, on Monday on the social media platform X.

Zuma ordered Zuma-Sambudla to apologise to Shivambu, the MK Party leadership and all its members.

Zuma-Sambudla only apologised to the MK Party leadership and its members. She failed to mention Shivambu by name in her apology.

