‘Ramaphosa must use Sona to apologise for his shortcomings’

As President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares to deliver his 6th State of the Nation Address (Sona) at the National Assembly on Thursday, the Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) has declared that this should mark his final address to the nation.

FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of the current administration, emphasising that Ramaphosa must use the Sona to apologise for his shortcomings.

“In a year where general elections are held, there are two [Sonas], one before and one after the elections,” said Groenewald.

“The FF Plus hopes that voters will use their votes to ensure that President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers only the first.”

“Truth be told, the president should use his Sona to apologise to the people of South Africa for the country’s decline and the numerous empty promises he made during his tenure as head of state.”

Election Sona

Groenewald criticised the anticipated “elections Sona”, accusing the president of using the platform to commend the ANC for its purported achievements over the past three decades while failing to address pressing issues such as unemployment and the energy crisis.

He highlighted the public’s growing disillusionment with the Sona, describing it as a list of “empty promises that never materialise”.

“The FF Plus, therefore, does not expect any significant announcements on, among other things, economic growth.

“Should he make any such announcements, it will be no more than hollow words loaded with rhetoric and propaganda.”

He urged Ramaphosa to confront the grim reality of South Africa’s economic challenges and provide concrete solutions.

Another summit of promises

“What the FF Plus would like to hear is President Ramaphosa addressing the serious unemployment crisis in South Africa.

“It would, however, be useless to simply announce yet another summit with promises of investments. No one takes it seriously anymore.

“He should address the real reasons behind the weak economy and steadily rising unemployment rate and say what the government is going to do about it.”

Groenewald demanded accountability for unmet commitments regarding economic growth and the persistent power crisis, stressing the need for genuine action rather than empty assurances.

Ongoing power crisis

He explained: “He should also explain why the many promises regarding South Africa’s ongoing power crisis were not kept.

“Last year, certain key figures in government circles promised that the crisis would be resolved by the end of that year.

“The FF Plus does not have high hopes for any new, meaningful announcements. Whatever is said or promised should be taken with a pinch of salt in any case.”

