Ramaphosa pays tribute to late Botswana statesman Festus Mogae

President Cyril Ramaphosa has conveyed South Africa’s condolences to the government and people of Botswana following the passing of former president Festus Gontebanye Mogae, who died at the age of 86.

In a statement issued on Monday, Ramaphosa hailed Mogae for playing a defining role in strengthening democratic governance, stability, and development across the region.

“As South Africans, we embrace the people of Botswana in our shared grief at the passing of a great leader of the Republic of Botswana and the Southern African Development Community,” Ramaphosa said.

He added that South Africa had lost a valued neighbour and friend who shared the country’s commitment to democracy, good governance, and fraternal partnership.

Conferred highest national honour

“We have lost a dear neighbour and friend who shared our values of democracy, good governance and fraternal partnership.”

Mogae served as Botswana’s third president, after gaining independence from Britain, from 1998 to 2008, a decade during which he earned widespread regional and international recognition for his leadership and stewardship of the country’s economic and democratic progress.

Over the course of his career, Mogae received numerous honours. In 1989, he was awarded the Presidential Order of Honour of Botswana.

In 2003, he was conferred with the country’s highest national honour, Naledi Ya Botswana.

He also received several other awards and distinctions at local, regional, and international levels, reflecting his standing as a respected African statesman.

Three-day national mourning

The former president passed away on Friday. In response, Botswana President Duma Gideon Boko announced a three-day national mourning period in his honour, adding that the national flag would be flown at half-mast as the country pays tribute to Mogae’s legacy.

Ramaphosa said Mogae’s death comes during Africa Month, which is a period that requires reflection on the values of leadership and unity.

He added that Mogae’s legacy would endure through Botswana’s continued stability and the strong bonds between the two neighbouring countries.

“As we observe Africa Month across our continent, the passing of President Mogae impels us to reflect on the principles and values that underpinned his leadership and that contributed significantly to the development of Botswana and our region and brought the citizens of our two nations together more closely.

“His legacy lives in our hearts and will live on in the prosperity and stability of the Republic of Botswana,” the statement said.

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