Ramaphosa pours cold water over Trump’s land confiscation claims

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reassured US President Donald Trump that South Africa is a democratic country with a rule of law.

Ramaphosa’s statement was in response to Trump’s threat in which he accused Africa’s wealthiest economy of confiscating land from “certain classes”.

Trump said he would cut off all funding to South Africa pending a full investigation into issues of land in the country.

SA has not confiscated any land

“South Africa is a constitutional democracy that is deeply rooted in the rule of law, justice, and equality,” Ramaphosa said in a statement on Monday.

“The South African government has not confiscated any land.”

In a social media post, Trump wrote: “South Africa is confiscating land and treating certain classes of people very badly.

“It is a bad situation that the radical left media doesn’t want to so much as mention. A massive human rights violation, at a minimum, is happening for all to see. The United States won’t stand for it.”

Ramaphosa clarified that the recently signed Expropriation Act does not constitute the confiscation of land but is rather a constitutionally guided legal process that allows for equitable access to land for public use while also protecting the rights of property owners.

“South Africa, like the United States of America and other countries, has always had expropriation laws that balance the need for public usage of land and the protection of rights of property owners,” said Ramaphosa.

He said he was looking forward to discussing South Africa’s land reform policy and enhancing bilateral relations with Trump.

He expressed confidence that through engagements with Trump, the two countries will share better common understanding.

PEPFAR supports SA’s HIV/Aids programme

He also highlighted that the US is a key political and trade partner, noting the President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (PEPFAR), which supports 17% of South Africa’s HIV/Aids programme.

He said South Africa receives no other funding from the US.

Speaking at the Cabinet Lekgotla briefing, Minister of Health Aaron Motsoaledi announced that the freezing of PEPFAR funding would disadvantage more than 15 000 people who work under the HIV/Aids programme.

He explained that PEPFAR had targeted 27 of the most affected regions across South Africa. It supports the fight against the virus in these regions. These regions are located in eight provinces, excluding the Northern Cape.

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola said: We trust that President Trump’s advisors will leverage this investigative period to deepen their understanding of South Africa’s policies as a constitutional democracy.

“Such insights will ensure a respectful and informed approach to our democratic commitments.”

