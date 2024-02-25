Ramaphosa says ANC’s main priority will be job creation

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said the governing party will prioritise job creation to alleviate poverty and arrest the spiralling rate of unemployment.

Ramaphosa said this when delivering the ANC election manifesto at a jam-packed Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, yesterday.

Ramaphosa promised that South Africa will witness a transformative journey towards achieving the NationalDevelopment Plan 2030 objectives, leaving no one behind and creating a brighter future for all.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

