Ramaphosa under fire over Dina Pule cabinet return

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to appoint former cabinet minister Dina Pule as minister of social development has drawn sharp criticism from civil society, with the Activists and Citizens Forum accusing him of abandoning his public commitment to fight corruption.

The criticism came on Wednesday, hours after Ramaphosa announced changes to the national executive that included Pule’s return to Cabinet in place of axed African National Congress (ANC) Women’s League colleague Sisisi Tolashe.

Contradiction in light of anti-corruption promise

The forum’s spokesperson, Dennis Bloem, stated that Ramaphosa’s repeated promises against corruption in his administration contradicted the appointment.

“Dina Pule was fired by former President Jacob Zuma from his Cabinet because of gross corruption,” Bloem said.

He further claimed that Pule had been found guilty of lying to Parliament’s Joint Committee on Ethics and Members’ Interests, arguing that her appointment undermined the credibility of the government’s anti-corruption agenda.

“It is quite clear that President Cyril Ramaphosa lied to the people when he campaigned to become the president of the country,” Bloem said.

“He told the country that he will not tolerate corruption in his administration. He vowed that he will have zero mercy on anyone who is guilty of corruption. They will go to jail.”

Bloem also referred to Ramaphosa’s previous remarks that the ANC had become “accused number one” in the fight against corruption.

“With this scandalous appointment of Dina Pule, President Ramaphosa just showed the people of the country that corruption is a status symbol in the ANC. One must be corrupt if one wants to be promoted,” he said.

‘What message is Ramaphosa sending?’

The forum said it “condemns Dina Pule’s Cabinet appointment” and questioned why a politician previously sanctioned over ethical misconduct had been entrusted with one of government’s key social portfolios.

“We can never allow a situation where our tax money is used to pay a person who was once found guilty of corruption,” Bloem said.

He also questioned the signal the appointment would send to both South Africans and foreign investors.

“We are asking what message is President Ramaphosa sending out to the country and the world?”

“Which investor will invest their money in a country that appoints corrupt ministers?”

Pule previously served as communications minister during Zuma’s presidency. She left Cabinet after becoming embroiled in controversy surrounding allegations linked to state-funded travel and the involvement of her romantic partner in official events.

Separately, Parliament’s ethics committee found that she had breached the Code of Ethical Conduct by failing to disclose benefits connected to her partner, resulting in sanctions.

Pule’s appointment backed by ANC structures

Despite the criticism, Pule’s appointment received strong backing from ANC structures.

The ANC Women’s League issued a congratulatory statement describing her as a “seasoned cadre of the movement” who had served extensively in both ANC structures and successive government administrations.

The league said her appointment reflected confidence in her leadership and experience and represented an affirmation of women occupying strategic leadership positions.

The ANC in Mpumalanga, Pule’s home province, also welcomed her return to Cabinet.

The provincial structure described her appointment as “a source of pride” for Mpumalanga and praised her experience, dedication and commitment to public service.

“We are confident that she will provide visionary leadership in advancing social development, protecting the most vulnerable and improving the quality of life of all South Africans,” the province said in a statement.

Ramaphosa announced the Cabinet reshuffle after consultations within the Government of National Unity (GNU), making changes across several ministries.

Pule’s appointment forms part of broader executive changes that the presidency says are aimed at strengthening the government’s capacity to deliver on its priorities.

Read More: Ex-DA leader demoted as Ramaphosa reshuffles cabinet

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content