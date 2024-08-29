Ramaphosa unveils plans to relocate some residents in Alexandra

Citing the limited space in the area, President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed concerns regarding the difficulties of building 1-million houses in Alexandra.

Ramaphosa clarified that his 2019 promise was not intended to mean that the 1-million houses would only be for Alexandra.

He explained that it was a component of a larger plan for all of South Africa.

Ramaphosa was responding to Julius Malema, the leader of the EFF, during a question-and-answer session in parliament on Thursday.

The discussion took place in the wake of the untimely passing of Moshe Mphahlele, an EFF ward councillor and community leader.

He passed away amid a demonstration over the broken housing promise.

Evacuation order

Owing to the economic opportunities, Ramaphosa said, people chose to stay in Alexandra. However, this has resulted in increased land invasions and the rising number of informal settlements.

He made the point that residents in and around Alexandra must relocate due to the area’s dense population and scarcity of land available for development.

The government intends to construct at least 40 000 new homes, with 1 000 in Lindfield and 30 000 in Frankenwald, to address these problems.

Additionally, he stated that 8 000 homes close to the Jukskei River would be relocated, with the required land already designated.

“The City of Johannesburg has obtained an evacuation order to relocate households in flood-prone areas,” he said.

“Environmental assessments are underway to identify affected households, and efforts are being made to secure land for relocation.”

Small-scale housing projects

He also mentioned the completion of small-scale housing projects in places like Madala Hostel, Marlboro Gardens, and Marlboro Second Avenue.

He emphasised that despite the particular difficulties faced by Alexandra, improvements are being made and the government is still dedicated to enhancing the quality of life in the area.

To address concerns about housing development in Alexandra, Ramaphosa emphasised that departments must work closely together.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to fulfilling housing commitments and improving living conditions for citizens, he gave assurances that progress is being made.

