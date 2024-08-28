Ramaphosa wants answers from Simelane over VBS ‘payment’

President Cyril Ramaphosa is demanding a detailed briefing from Thembi Simelane, the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development.

This is in relation to an alleged payment made to Nkadimeng, which was linked to the now-defunct VBS Mutual Bank saga.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said the president is concerned over allegations that a member of his cabinet had improperly received money from VBS.

This after ActionSA wrote to the Ramaphosa, alerting him of the alleged corruption by Simelane during her tenure as mayor of Polokwane municipality in 2016.

Gundo Wealth Solutions

The Daily Maverick reported this week that Simelane allegedly received R575 600 from Gundo Wealth Solutions.

Ralliom Razwinane, who is on trial for fraud, owned the company that had a contract with the municipality to provide investment broking services.

“The president has requested a detailed report and briefing from the minister on the matter,” said Magwenya.

Tsekiso Machine, the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development spokesperson, said the department would comment after Simelane had briefed the president.

The DA also demands that Simelane appear before parliament over the allegations.

Glynnis Breytenbach, the DA spokesperson on justice and constitutional development, said making Simelane accountable for the corruption allegations would ensure justice for the VBS victims who lost their savings during the looting.

NPA called to act without fear or favour

“These allegations raise serious questions about the minister’s integrity and her ability to fulfil the critical role of upholding justice in South Africa,” said Breytenbach.

“We demand that the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority] continue to exercise its mandate without fear, favour, or prejudice, despite the allegations that have surfaced against the person who oversees the body.”

The EFF called for Simelane’s resignation, stating that it was unacceptable to have a cabinet member involved in the VBS heist.

The red berets argued that Simelane, as a minister of justice, had an influence over the proceedings of the investigations and might hinder truthfulness in the VBS looting.

The group insisted further that Simelane is being painted as a criminal by the accusations, pointing out that the money she got was taken from the people she was supposed to be protecting.

