Ramaphosa warned reforms falling behind — little has changed

In May 2025, a confidential briefing warned President Cyril Ramaphosa that progress on key economic reforms was lagging. Nearly a year later, one of the measures introduced to address those challenges – a special exemption allowing companies to collaborate in rail and port logistics – has drawn only five formal applications and has yet to produce measurable results.

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