Ramaphosa warns of rising global threats in G20 Leaders’ Summit opening

President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned about multiple crises threatening humanity ranging from climate change and inequality to conflict, pandemics and global economic instability.

This was at the opening of the G20 Leaders’ Summit held at Nasrec in Johannesburg, the first to take place on African soil. He said the world is facing a dangerous moment and only united global action can prevent deeper suffering.

“The threats facing humanity today – from escalating geopolitical tensions, global warming, pandemics, energy and food insecurity to inequality, unemployment, extreme poverty and armed conflict – jeopardise our collective future,” said Ramaphosa.

He emphasised that these crises demand faster progress on the UN Sustainable Development Goals, warning that delays put the world’s stability at risk.

Ramaphosa welcomed the Sevilla Commitment as a new step towards global development financing, saying it must be used to “catalyse development investment at scale in developing countries”.

He urged the G20 to continue reforming global financial institutions that are inclusive and equipped to meet present and future challenges.

Spadework for the Summit

He explained that South Africa had led 130 meeting in preparation for this summit, working to protect the status of the G20 as a premier forum of international economic cooperation.

Ramaphosa said South Africa’s chosen theme, ‘Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability’, reflects what the world needs most now. He said solidarity is essential in an interconnected world where the challenges faced by one nation affect all nations.

He described global inequality as unjust, unsustainable and a major barrier to development and economic stability. He said sustainability must guide today’s decisions to protect future generations.

He also pointed to work on food security, employment, industrialisation and artificial intelligence.

Ramaphosa praised the G20@20 Review and the work of expert groups led by Trevor Manuel and Joseph Stiglitz. He said their recommendations offer strong foundations for confronting inequality and unlocking long-term investment.

Ramaphosa told delegates that the first G20 Summit in Africa carries deep symbolic meaning, saying it must reflect aspirations of Africa and the world, and that nothing should weaken the impact or credibility of South Africa’s first G20 Presidency.

