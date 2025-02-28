Ramathuba eyes special economic zones for job creation

Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba used her maiden State of the Province Address (Sopa) to punt special economic zones as vehicles to deliver the province from poverty.

Ramathuba delivered her Sopa from the Limpopo Provincial Legislature in Lebowakgomo on Thursday. She provided a glimmer of economic hope for the province. Largely rural, Limpopo is plagued by abject poverty, joblessness, dilapidated infrastructure and a lack of service delivery.

Ramathuba said her executive is committed to the pursuit of inclusive growth, job creation, poverty reduction and tackling the high cost of living.

Moment fertile for economic zones

“Our resolve is driven by the need to see Limpopo’s economy growing and creating jobs. It is for this reason that we are still steadfast on developing Special Economic Zones, akin to planting seeds in fertile soil knowing that it will germinate, grow and bear fruits,” she said.

Ramathuba said R10 billion in investment commitments will translate to thousands of jobs.

“The groundwork is being laid through our industrial park, with the infrastructure development already underway. In partnership with Glencore Mine, through the Memorandum of Understanding we recently signed, a skills development centre has been established.

“We are proud to report to this house that our 4th Investment Conference was a resounding success, raising up to R120 billion in pledges, far surpassing the R50 billion we had targeted. I would like to commend the collective efforts towards the realisation of this achievement,” said Ramathuba.

But water is chronically inadequate

Limpopo is currently experiencing a chronic shortage of water with 35.8% of the population without this necessity.

Ramathuba attributed this challenge to growing population burdening the ailing water infrastructure across municipalities.

“In our 2024 address, we committed to ensuring that a functional provincial water task team to coordinate the implementation of the Provincial Water Intervention Strategy will be established.

“The team, with its technical working group, under the leadership of the Office of the Premier, has since been established. To date, a draft working document has been presented to the mayors for inputs.

“Follow-up district roadshows will be held with mayors and MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs,” she said.

All out war to support water authorities

Ramathuba said her executive has declared war on inadequate access to water. It also has started with a “War Room” to support water services authorities.

She paid homage to the soldiers who perished in the Democratic Republic of Congo on a United Nations peace mission.

“Allow me to begin with a rather profound sense of sorrow and solidarity following the tragic loss of members of the South African National Defence Force in the DRC almost a month ago. Eight of them are from Limpopo. We took our time last week to pay our last respects, honouring their families for the sacrifice their sons made,” she said.

The Sopa of the 7th administration was a glamorous affair. It was well-attended by the fashionista brigade of political circles, business, academics, traditional leaders, religious sector and civil society.

