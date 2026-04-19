Politics

Red berets rally as Malema walks free pending appeal

By Sunday World
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JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 16: Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members protest outside Joburg High Court in support of party leader Julius Malema, who was granted leave to appeal a 5-year sentence regarding unlawful firearm charges on April 16, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Malema was convicted of contravening firearm laws, after he was captured on video firing shots into the air with what appeared to be a rifle at a EFF rally in Mdantsane, in 2018. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)

Song, smoke and defiance hung thick in the air outside the KuGompo City Magistrates’ Court as hundreds of red-clad EFF supporters turned a sentencing hearing into a show of force.

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https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper


  • Hundreds of EFF supporters gathered outside KuGompo City Magistrates’ Court in red attire.
  • The group created a charged atmosphere with singing, smoke, and displays of defiance.
  • The gathering coincided with a sentencing hearing at the court.
  • The supporters' demonstration was seen as a show of force.
  • Full details of the event are available in the Sunday World e-edition.
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