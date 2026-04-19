Red berets rally as Malema walks free pending appeal

Song, smoke and defiance hung thick in the air outside the KuGompo City Magistrates’ Court as hundreds of red-clad EFF supporters turned a sentencing hearing into a show of force.
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- Hundreds of EFF supporters gathered outside KuGompo City Magistrates’ Court in red attire.
- The group created a charged atmosphere with singing, smoke, and displays of defiance.
- The gathering coincided with a sentencing hearing at the court.
- The supporters' demonstration was seen as a show of force.
- Full details of the event are available in the Sunday World e-edition.