‘Releasing Katiso Molefe places witnesses’ lives in grave danger’ — EFF

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are demanding that witnesses and whistleblowers in the DJ Sumbody murder suspect Katiso “KT” Molefe cases immediately be placed under state protection.

Molefe was released on R400, 000 bail at the Johannesburg High Court, where he is accused of allegedly orchestrating the murder of the famous club owner and music producer.

He had approached the high court after the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court denied him bail on the matter. This was after his arrest in July 2025.

Molefe faces multiple charges, including murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and illegal possession of firearms. This is for allegedly orchestrating the November 20, 2022 shooting that claimed the lives of DJ Sumbody. The musician was killed together with his bodyguards Sibusiso Mokoena and Sandile Myeza.

Witnesses, whistle-blowers vulnerable

Sinawo Thambo, EFF national spokesperson, raised concerns over the safety of witnesses. He said those trusted to give information against Molefe and his alleged shady dealings are put at risk.

“Their lives are at grave risk. While a man accused of leading one of South Africa’s most dangerous syndicates walks free. History has shown that witnesses in politically or criminally sensitive cases are often silenced through intimidation, disappearance, or murder when protection is not guaranteed.

“The EFF further cautions against the imminent bail appeal hearing of Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, Molefe’s associate. Granting bail to another alleged syndicate leader will amount to a complete surrender of the state’s authority and will place entire communities at risk.

“These individuals have the means, networks, and influence to obstruct justice. To tamper with evidence and continue orchestrating violent crimes while awaiting trial,” said Thambo.

Faces another high profile murder charge

Molefe is also out on R100, 000 bail in a separate case involving the murder of engineer Armand Swart. Swart was shot 23 times outside his workplace, Q-Tech Engineering Company, on April 17 2024.

KZN police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has told the Ad Hoc Committee about Molefe and Matlala. He identified them as part of the Big Five criminal cartel.

According to police national spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, several firearms recovered during the arrests were linked to 18 other high-profile murders and attempted murders. This includes the killing of popular disc jockey Hector “DJ Vintos” Buthelezi.

