Remove communists in cabinet or toe GNU line: ANCYL tells Mapaila

The ANC Youth League has responded angrily to the SACP’s continued offensive on the government of national unity (GNU).

Addressing media at Luthuli House on Tuesday, Youth League President Collen Malatji said the SACP general secretary, Solly Mapaila, should toe the line or withdraw all SACP members from the GNU national executive.

After withdrawing the communists, charged Malatji, Mapaila must then steer the SACP towards contesting elections on its own. This so it can have the government that it wants.

Weeks of spirited attacks on the GNU by SACP leader

Malatji’s rant comes after weeks of spirited attacks on the GNU by Mapaila. He is insisting that the ANC chose a “sell-out” route by going into a GNU with the DA, among others.

According to Mapaila, the DA represents nothing progressive for the majority of the people of this country. He said the blue party was a champion of white minority interests.

In one of his anti-GNU public addresses, Mapaila revealed that he tried in vain to have the ANC consider the EFF instead of the DA.

Malatji said Mapaila can go jump. He said his fellow communist party members were eating nicely in fat salaries and perks of being members of the GNU national executive.

Therefore, the SACP cannot have its cake and eat it. Especially when the likes of its chairperson, Blade Nzimande, are comfortably in the cabinet. The latter is Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation.

Labelled the ANC as sell-outs

“We are deeply disappointed with the recent remarks made by the General Secretary of the [SACP]. …He has labelled the ANC as ‘sell-outs’ for its decision to invite all political parties to form part of the GNU,” said Malatji.

“Let’s remind you that the ANC wasn’t given a full mandate by South Africans to govern on its own. That’s why we find ourselves under the GNU, which includes the SACP.

“Anyone who has a problem with the structure of the GNU must immediately withdraw their deployees. [They can] prepare to win the next elections on their own. So that they can implement their own policies without the influence of other parties.”

The ANCYL joins what has been a ping-pong of political verbal salvos between ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and Mapaila.

Urged ANC SG to cease social media spats with SACP

The young lions said they have also advised Mbalula to cease discussing matters on social media. These include matters of the GNU difference of opinion between the ANC and SACP.

Malatji said the GNU was here to stay, for that was the only option the ANC had on the table. This following the election fortunes plummeting during the May 29 polls.

“We remain dedicated to ensuring that the GNU serves the interests of all South Africans. South Africans don’t want a lot of theories. But they want their lives to be changed through service delivery.”

