‘Renew Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s contract,’ Bolsheviks Party urges Cyril Ramaphosa

The Bolsheviks Party of South Africa has entered the growing national debate around KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, formally urging President Cyril Ramaphosa to renew his contract and consider him for the position of national police commissioner.

In a letter dated January 4, the party’s general secretary Seun Mogotji said Mkhwanazi had “demonstrated exceptional leadership and delivered remarkable results in addressing crime and corruption within KwaZulu-Natal province”.

Real-world impact

Mogotji argued that Mkhwanazi’s leadership style had translated into real-world impact.

“His strategic approach to policing, commitment to accountability, and effective management of resources have yielded tangible improvements in safety and security,” he said.

The intervention comes as Mkhwanazi’s contract as KZN police commissioner is due to expire in March 2026. And this raised questions about whether his tenure will be extended or whether he could be moved into a national role.

Mogotji believes the timing is critical.

“Given the impending expiration of the current national commissioner’s contract, I believe this presents an opportune moment to consider commissioner Mkhwanazi for this critical national role,” he said.

Impact beyond policing

He added that Mkhwanazi’s elevation could have a ripple effect beyond policing.

“Under his leadership at national level, South Africa could experience a significant reduction in crime and corruption across all provinces.”

The renewed focus on Mkhwanazi cannot be separated from his indelible July 6 2025 press conference. During the press briefing, he alleged attempts to influence policing and exposed what he described as corrupt interference within law enforcement processes.

That explosive briefing triggered the establishment of a commission of inquiry. Parliament also moved to set up an Ad Hoc committee to probe allegations of corruption, political pressure, and interference in policing.

National hero

Since then, Mkhwanazi has become both an unlikely hero to ordinary citizens. He is a symbol of defiance to some, and a lightning rod for controversy to others.

Mogotji, however, is unequivocal.

“The citizens of KwaZulu-Natal have benefited greatly from commissioner Mkhwanazi’s service. And I am confident that the entire nation would similarly benefit from his leadership,” he said. He added that such an appointment would “signal a strong commitment to professional policing and effective crime prevention strategies.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content