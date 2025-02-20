‘Rising intolerance threaten already fragile global coexistence’

South Africa says the ongoing diplomatic tensions with the US are not only fuelled by Africa’s most industrialised economy’s decision to lodge a case against Israel with the International Court of Justice.

Speaking on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers meeting at Nasrec in Johannesburg on Thursday, Director-General of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation and G20 Sherpa Zane Dangor, reiterated that issues around climate change are a challenge, as well as diversity and inclusion in the US.

Paris Agreement

The US withdrew from the Paris Agreement, which is in place to fight climate change.

This is despite the US having contributed significantly to global emissions and still having the highest cumulative historical emissions.

Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries, Dion George, has deemed the decision made by US President Donald Trump as “regretful”.

The two countries have also been at odds about South Africa’s signing of the Expropriation Bill. This led to the US signing an executive order to address alleged “serious human rights violations” against Afrikaners in the country. Trump went as far as offering disgruntled Afrikaners asylum.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

While the geopolitical frictions persist with the US, South Africa has raised concerns about US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s decision not to attend the meeting. With the US chargé d’affaires to South Africa, Dana Brown, representing the country instead.

International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola said geopolitical tensions, rising intolerance, conflict and war, climate change, and food insecurity threaten an already fragile global coexistence.

“These challenges are interconnected. They require responses that are inclusive and coordinated. Yet there is a lack of consensus among major powers, including in the G20, on how to respond to these issues of global significance,” said Lamola.

Fifteen member countries are represented by ministers, four by deputy ministers. Dangor said this was a good feat.

Still hoping for US change of heart

“We will hope to speak to the US Sherpa to ensure that this does take place. They have just had an election. And they were here in the first Sherpa meetings from the previous administration. They supported the themes we put on the agenda. We are still hoping that we can get through the meetings with the Sherpas and others [about] the kind of representation that will allow them to take over the presidency,” he said.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has also formally announced that he will not be attending the finance ministers and central bank governors meeting next week.

Bessent posted on X that he would not attend the summit due to “obligations in Washington”. A senior official would attend in his place, he added.

The foreign ministers’ meeting, hosted by Lamola, takes place under South Africa’s G20 Presidency on Thursday and Friday. It takes place under the theme “Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability”.

G20 Leaders’ Summit

The year-long deliberations will culminate in a G20 Leaders’ Summit at the end of the year.

South Africa’s priorities for the G20 Presidency focuses on inclusive economic growth, industrialisation, employment and reducing inequality, food security, artificial intelligence, data governance and innovation for sustainable development.

