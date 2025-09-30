SA ambassador to France Nathi Mthethwa dies in France

Former sport, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa has died. According to reports, Mthethwa, who was the SA ambassador to France, was found dead at the Hyatt Hotel in Porte Maillot, Paris.

Chrispin Phiri, the Department of International Relations ministry spokesperson, confirmed the 58-year-old Mthethwa’s death.

“We are aware of unfortunate reports pertaining to Ambassador Nathi Mthethwa. We will issue a statement once there is official information.”

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), Ronald Lamola, has confirmed Mthethwa’s sudden passing and shared condolences.

“I have no doubt that his passing is not only a national loss but is also felt within the international diplomatic community,” said Lamola.

He explained that Mthethwa was in France to strengthen partnerships and bilateral relations between the two countries.

Lamola noted Mthethwa’s contribution to public duty, including his services in the government and for the African National Congress (ANC).

“His lifelong commitment to public duty was further exemplified by his longstanding contribution to the African National Congress through its highest decision-making structures,” said Lamola.

Reported missing

According to UK reports, Mthethwa was reported missing by his wife on Monday following a concerning message she had received from him.

However, his lifeless body was found outside the hotel and it is reported that the secure window from his room on the 22nd floor was seemingly forced open.

According to the reports, the Brigade for Suppression of Crimes Against Persons (BRDP) of the Paris judicial police has opened an investigation.

Mthethwa became South Africa’s Ambassador to France in February 2024 and has excelled in that role.

Mthethwa served as police minister from May 11 2009 until May 25 2014.

He was the minister of arts and culture from May 26 2014 to May 25 2019. When sport was incorporated into the portfolio, Mthethwa also served as the minister of sports, arts and culture from May 28 2019 to March 6 2023.

He was also an ANC member of the national executive committee and a member of the ANC national working committee.

Mthethwa was married to high-profile businesswoman Philisiwe Buthelezi.

In 2022, Mthethwa caused a public outcry when he announced plans to spend R22-million on a 100m-high monumental flag. However, the plan was shelved when President Ramaphosa told Mthethwa to “cancel this thing”.

Tried and tested cadre

Mthethwa’s political journey began in his early years when he did underground work for the ANC between 1988 and 1989 as part of Operation Vula. In 1989 he was arrested during the State of Emergency under the apartheid regime.

He continued to serve as the South African Youth Congress (SAYCO) secretary and later the chairperson of the Southern Natal Unemployed Workers Union between 1989 and 1990.

He grew into the party and served as the Southern Natal ANC Youth League regional secretary from 1990 to 1992, then upgraded to the ANCYL National Executive Committee (NEC), where he served as a secretary for its National Working Committee (NWC).

He was chief whip of the ANC in 2008, after having served as chairperson of the Parliamentary Energy Portfolio Committee between 2004 and 2008.

He immediately went on to become Minister of Safety and Security for nine months and was appointed to serve as Minister of Police between 2009 and 2014.

