SA faces rising threat of civil unrest amid socioeconomic challenges

South Africa’s national security strategy (NSS) for 2024-2028 has highlighted civil unrest as a growing threat to the nation’s stability, driven by deep-rooted socioeconomic challenges, political instability, and lawlessness.

The document, released on July 15, paints a stark picture of the risks posed by violent protests, gangsterism, and the breakdown of social cohesion, warning that these issues could undermine the country’s democratic order and national security.

The NSS identifies poverty, inequality, unemployment, and poor service delivery as the primary drivers of social instability.

It warns that these factors weigh heavily on the social, political, and economic fabric of the country.

Triple challenges facing SA

“The triple challenges of poverty, inequality, and unemployment are a foremost challenge to the country. This weighs heavily on the social, political, and economic fabric of the country,” the document states.

Political instability is also flagged as a contributing factor, with the NSS noting that “challenges at the local government level informed by unstable coalitions and political bickering; criminal targeted assassinations; corruption; and unconstructive political discourse amongst all political parties that is divorced from greater national interest” are exacerbating unrest.

Recently, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni declared in parliament that there were “potential coup risks” in South Africa.

Ntshavheni claimed that the country’s security services had detected multiple coup risks. But she insisted that South Africa remains secure.

The document highlights violent community protests as a key manifestation of civil unrest, noting that these protests often escalate into violence, disrupting socioeconomic stability.

“The threats to socioeconomic stability are caused by, among others, violent community protests as well as instability in the labour, transport, and education sectors,” it states.

Gangs create no-go areas

Gangsterism is another major concern, with the NSS warning that gangs are occupying social spaces and creating no-go areas, fuelling vigilantism as communities attempt to reclaim these spaces.

“Gangsterism is rife and is a common occurrence in South African townships, and this has been attributed to poverty, inequality, and unemployment.

“If the problem of gangsterism is not addressed, gangs will continue to occupy social spaces and create no-go areas and in turn fuel vigilantism as communities attempt to reclaim spaces and protect themselves from crimes perpetrated by gangs,” the document explains.

The NSS underscores the severe implications of civil unrest for South Africa’s national security, warning that it threatens socioeconomic stability, undermines state authority, and enables criminal activities.

“An increase in organised crime in the country continues to be a threat to the well-being and safety of all South Africans.

“Crime syndicates may change tactics to employ even more dangerous and sophisticated weapons systems,” the document states.

Measures to mitigate civil unrest

The proliferation of illegal firearms and explosives is also highlighted as a key concern, with the NSS noting that these weapons are widely used in violent crimes, including cash-in-transit heists, gang-related wars, and wildlife trafficking.

The NSS calls for a collaborative effort between government, civil society, and citizens to address these challenges.

“One of the main factors driving the development of this national security strategy is the message that national security is the responsibility of each and every patriotic South African.

“Government alone is not responsible for all societal ills, and government alone cannot address the subsequent consequences,” the document emphasises.

The strategy outlines several measures to mitigate civil unrest, including strengthening law enforcement, promoting social cohesion, and investing in youth development.

It also calls for increased public communication to educate citizens on security-related matters and the role of the state in addressing unrest.

The document warns that failure to act could lead to “perpetual instability” and jeopardise the country’s hard-earned freedom and sovereignty.

