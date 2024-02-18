SA gets Nobel Peace Prize nod for its stance on Gaza

South Africa, under the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa, has gotten the nod for the Nobel Peace Prize from a recipient of the prestigious honour, legendary Philippine journalist, Maria Ressa.

This was after South Africa dragged Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for genocidal crimes against the people of Palestine.

Ressa, who was bestowed with the Nobel Prize in 2021 for her Rappler.com news site’s heroics in her country, believes that South Africa led the way for world peace with the ICJ move.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content