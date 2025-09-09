SA has no military engagement with Iran – Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has defended South Africa’s diplomatic stance on Iran, saying both countries will adhere to their own principles and values.

He was responding in Parliament to a question from Build One South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane, who pressed him on whether South Africa has military cooperation with Iran.

Maimane also asked whether ties with Iran are behind recent tariff impositions by the United States. The US imposed a 30% tariff on exports effective August 8.

“All of us as South Africans observed your meeting in Washington and can fully appreciate the fact that we are now in the round where domestic policy impacts foreign policy,” said Maimane.

In response, Ramaphosa said Iran is a member of BRICS+ and that the country deals with Tehran as a sovereign country.

“We do not have any military operations with Iran,” said Ramaphosa.

Army Chief’s ill-timed visit

He acknowledged that the chief of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), General Rudzani Maphwanya’s recent visit to Iran, which raised eyebrows internationally, could have been timed better.

During a meeting with the chief of staff of Iran’s army, Amir Hatami, in Tehran, Maphwanya made remarks on supposed solidarity with Iran and called on the two countries to forge stronger ties.

“The general went to Iran on a pre-determined visit planned almost two years ago. I had a long discussion with him and we both agreed that the timing could have been managed differently. He conceded the point,” Ramaphosa said.

He insisted that the remarks made during the trip would have no impact on South Africa’s broader relations with the United States or other partners.

Pretoria-Moscow close ties

Ramaphosa used the opportunity to boast about South Africa’s independent foreign policy and close links with Russia.

“There was a time when we were lambasted for even having any relations with Russia as it was involved in a war with Iran.

“Of late, nearly everyone comes to us and says: could you kindly impart a message to President [Vladimir] Putin and these are largely countries that had decided to shun Russia, to boycott Russia, and to never want to have any discussions with them,” said Ramaphosa.

He recalled his meeting with former US President Joe Biden at the White House, where he had urged the US not to disengage Russia despite whatever conflict between the two.

During this meeting, he said, Biden asked him to convey a message to Russia, given the strong relationship between South Africa and Russia.

He emphasised that Russia had supported South Africa during the fight against apartheid and that ties with Russia remain based on respect for South Africa’s sovereignty.

“They deal with us with great respect, with great honour, knowing very well that we are a sovereign state and we will not abandon our principles whatsoever,” said Ramaphosa.

He said that some countries that once criticised South Africa’s stance on Russia are now approaching him for help in seeking peace in Ukraine.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content