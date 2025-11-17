SA on high alert for more Gaza flights

The South African government is on high alert following intelligence that four more planes evacuating Palestinians could still land in the country.

Sunday World understands that while South Africa has no gripe providing humanitarian assistance to Gaza residents, it is the “ambush tactics” deployed that are distasteful, especially the apparent plot to play to the G20 summit gallery.

To avoid further embarrassment and chaos, the Department of Transport is expected to immediately keep a hawk’s eye on the incoming applications for foreign operator permits (FOP) so that the government can be one step ahead.

The FOP is a licence for non-domestic commercial aircraft operating in a country, typically for flights carrying more than eight passengers or over 1 000kg of cargo. The application process requires submitting detailed flight and operator information, an application fee, and ensuring the operator complies with the destination country’s regulations, with specific instructions on how to apply varying by country.

South Africa requires submission to the Department of Transport via email. “All permit applications take three working days, to process,” industry experts say.

Once the permit has been approved, the Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS), the South African state-owned company responsible for managing air traffic, would then take over, granting the applicants a slot and a runway to land.

“Otherwise, you could risk having aircraft colliding in the sky if no arrangements are made to ensure that slots are allocated,” said a source.

On Thursday, a chartered plane carrying 153 Palestinians landed shortly after 8am at OR Tambo International Airport. The passengers were kept on the aircraft by border police, as they did not have departure stamps from Israel on their passports.

A senior official in the Department of Defence described the landing as “dirty tricks”.

“The entire security services, including the military and the police, have been mobilised to ensure that no forces would seek to undermine South Africa’s sovereignty during the G20 summit.”

The summit kicks off next weekend.

For South Africa, which has been a leading voice in the case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, the move to provide asylum for the Palestinians tangibly reinforces the country’s moral and political stance, solidifying the country’s leadership role within the Global South on this issue.

Sources said a more collaborative exercise would pose a deliberate challenge to the traditional diplomatic powers – the US, UK, and EU – which are perceived as more aligned with Israel.

By taking a bold, unilateral humanitarian step, South Africa would force a reaction and highlight what it sees as the failure of Western-led diplomacy.

Department of Transport spokesperson Collen Msibi said yesterday he was not aware of the high alert.

Transport Minister Barbara Greecy confirmed the matter last night. “Good evening the security cluster is seized with this matter,” she said.

